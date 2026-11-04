Hermes sees positive outlook for Cyprus flights in 2027

Cyprus is expected to maintain a positive outlook for air connectivity in 2027 despite rising fuel costs and growing uncertainty in the aviation industry, Hermes Airports said on Wednesday, following discussions with more than 30 airlines at an international industry event.

The airport operator said its airline partners had expressed intentions to strengthen their flight schedules and expand operations in Cyprus next year, despite mounting pressure on profitability and passenger demand.

Hermes Airports took part in Routes World 2026, held in Frankfurt from October 21 to 23, where it conducted more than 30 meetings with airlines to discuss the Winter 2026-2027 season, as well as their plans for 2027 and beyond.

The discussions highlighted several challenges facing the aviation sector, particularly rising fuel costs, which are affecting both travel demand and airlines’ financial performance.

“Despite these challenges, Cyprus continues to maintain a positive outlook,” the company said, adding that its airline partners had indicated their intention to reinforce their presence in the market.

Another significant concern raised during the meetings was the shortening booking window, with passengers increasingly making reservations just three to four weeks before travelling.

Hermes Airports said the trend was being observed across destinations worldwide and was making flight planning and operational decisions more difficult for airlines.

The company also pointed to fluctuations in passenger demand and the need to improve Cyprus’ visibility in certain markets as factors affecting the commercial viability of some routes.

“These developments make flight planning and operational decision-making more challenging,” Hermes Airports said, referring to the shorter booking period.

Airlines nevertheless showed considerable interest in extending the winter tourism season, provided Cyprus continued to develop its tourism offering and provide attractive experiences throughout the year.

The company said this would be an important condition for encouraging airlines to maintain and expand services outside the traditional summer period.

“Airlines also expressed a strong interest in significantly extending the winter season,” it said, stressing the importance of continuing to enrich the island’s tourism product.

Hermes Airports said its participation in Routes World formed part of its ongoing strategy to strengthen Cyprus’ international air connectivity and develop relationships with airline partners.

Meanwhile, passenger figures released by the company showed that 1.43 million travellers passed through Larnaca and Paphos airports in October 2026, representing a 3 per cent decrease compared with the same month last year.

Despite the monthly decline, Hermes Airports expects total passenger traffic to reach approximately 13.3 million in 2026.

This would represent a fall of around 3 per cent compared with 2025, which remains the busiest year on record for the country’s airports.

The company said the projected performance continued to demonstrate Cyprus’ potential and resilience as an international tourism and aviation destination, despite the challenges affecting the wider industry.

The combination of airline interest in expanding operations and the anticipated passenger numbers suggests that, while the sector faces cost pressures and changing booking patterns, Cyprus remains an attractive market for carriers planning their future networks.