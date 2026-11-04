Through the CyprusAid mechanism, Cyprus will contribute €100,000 to the World Health Organization to support humanitarian and health response efforts addressing the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“This contribution reflects Cyprus’ solidarity with affected populations and reaffirms its commitment to supporting international efforts to respond to humanitarian and public health emergencies,” the ministry said on X.

Congo has recorded over 10,000 Ebola infections since the latest outbreak was declared in May, and over 5,100 deaths, making it the second-largest on record.