Cytavision has secured the broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League for the 2027–2031 cycle. Over the next four seasons, football fans in Cyprus can follow every match across UEFA’s three club competitions live on Cytavision Sports.

With the new agreement, Cytavision remains the broadcast home of all three competitions in Cyprus and will mark more than 20 consecutive years of broadcasting matches from UEFA’s leading club competitions. The experience of every European football night begins before kick-off and continues beyond the final whistle, with sports shows dedicated to the three competitions, selected matches broadcast in 4K and enhanced viewing features such as Multiview, which allows viewers to watch four different sports channels simultaneously.

Through fan competitions, travel experiences and unique initiatives, Cytavision will continue to bring subscribers closer to the action, both on and off the pitch.

Cytavision will remain the home of Europe’s top clubs, bringing the biggest matches and defining moments of European football to viewers across Cyprus.