A major operation in woodland north of Istanbul to track down a suspected lion found the animal was neither a lion nor any other type of big cat, the Istanbul governor’s office said.

On Sunday evening, a sighting on surveillance cameras of “an animal resembling a lion” by personnel at a police station in the Zekeriyakoy area, north of the European side of Istanbul, sparked a search by Turkish security and wildlife personnel.

Turkish television broadcast surveillance and thermal camera footage showing what appeared to be a large cat walking through undergrowth and teams searching through woodland in outer Istanbul’s Sariyer district, which borders the Bosphorus strait and the Black Sea.

The Istanbul governor’s office said late on Monday that the area was scanned from the air with drones equipped with thermal cameras and on the ground by search teams. Additionally, bait was placed, and motion-activated camera traps were deployed, it said.

“No concrete evidence indicating the presence of a lion was found during the field operations,” the Istanbul governor’s office said.

It said that based on new footage, captured from various angles, “it has been determined that the animal in the footage is neither a lion nor any other species of big cat.”