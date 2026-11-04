Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc repurchased 4,164 of its own shares on November 3, 2026, as part of an ongoing share buyback scheme, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The transactions were carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), acting as the executing broker for the investment group.

The company executed the buyback at a fixed price of €1.32 per share across three separate transactions during the stock exchange session.

Under the detailed breakdown of the market purchases, the first two transactions each involved an acquisition of 263 shares at the price of €1.32.

The largest individual transaction of the day saw the firm acquire a further 3,638 shares, also at €1.32 per share, bringing the total volume for the session to 4,164 shares.

The repurchases were conducted in full compliance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transactions were executed in accordance with the relevant authorisation granted by shareholders during the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.