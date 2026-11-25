Eurobank has reaffirmed its commitment to financing projects supporting Cyprus’ energy transition and economic development, highlighting the importance of strategic infrastructure and regional partnerships at the 14th Energy Symposium held in Nicosia this week.

The bank supported the event, which focused on the major challenges facing the energy sector and its future, at a time when energy security, the green transition and geopolitical developments are increasingly shaping regional economies.

The symposium took place as Cyprus advances major energy infrastructure projects, considers how best to develop its energy resources and faces persistent challenges over electricity costs, energy security and the competitiveness of its economy.

Developments across the Eastern Mediterranean also underline the importance of strategic infrastructure and regional cooperation in determining the sector’s future, Eurobank said.

Addressing the symposium, Phivos Stasopoulos, Eurobank’s general manager of corporate banking, described energy as one of the most important factors influencing economic growth and strategic stability in Cyprus and the wider region.

He said progress on major projects, including the natural gas terminal at Vasilikos, the development of regional energy resources and the promotion of electricity interconnections, could have a decisive impact on the country’s energy adequacy, electricity costs and wider economic prospects.

Stasopoulos said Eurobank had the capital strength, liquidity and specialised expertise required to support investments that modernise the economy and contribute to the country’s energy transition.

“We are here to respond to the needs of the economy and contribute to creating a modern, competitive and sustainable energy model for our country,” he said.

He also pointed to Cyprus’ geostrategic position as an opportunity to attract investment and establish new partnerships with high-growth markets, specifically naming India, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In this context, he highlighted the Eurobank Group’s move to strengthen its presence in India through the establishment of an office in Mumbai.

The initiative is intended to reinforce business and investment links between Cyprus, Europe and Asia, potentially creating new opportunities for companies and investors operating across those markets.

What is more, Stasopoulos reiterated the bank’s commitment to financing investments with a positive impact on economic development and supporting projects that help transform the economy.

He said the aim was to help establish Cyprus as a modern, interconnected and sustainable energy hub for the wider region.