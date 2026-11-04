Singer George Perris will represent Cyprus at the 71st Eurovision Song Contest in Burgas, Bulgaria next year, CyBC announced on Wednesday.

CyBC has opened a call for original entries from composers, lyricists and songwriters in Cyprus and abroad.

Submissions can be made through a dedicated online platform until Sunday 13 December.

Shortlisted songs will then be presented on a live television show, where the winner will be decided by a 50 per cent public vote and a 50 per cent professional jury vote.

Perris, who was born in Greece to a French mother and a Greek father, is a multilingual pop singer and a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador focusing on combatting violence against children.

Cyprus first entered Eurovision in Dublin in 1981 with the group Island and the ballad Monika.

Its best result came in 2018, when Eleni Foureira took second place in Lisbon with Fuego losing out to Israel’s Netta Barzilai.