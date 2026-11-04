Proceedings in the case concerning the murder of Stavros Demosthenous continued with the presentation of further evidence before the Limassol permanent criminal court on Wednesday.

The three defendants, aged 31 and two aged 28, were brought before the court on Wednesday morning with the proceedings focusing on a list of 333 pieces of evidence submitted by the police.

The defence lawyers announced that they intended to raise objections to some of the evidence to be presented.

The case is set to continue on Thursday. All three defendants remain in custody at the central prisons.

Demosthenous, a former chairman of Karmiotissa FC, was shot dead on October 17, 2025, in Ayios Athanasios while travelling in his Rolls-Royce, driven by his 18-year-old son.

The 31-year-old is suspected of having driven the van from which the shots were fired, while one of the 28-year-olds is accused of being the gunman.

The third defendant allegedly drove the vehicle used to escape the scene after they abandoned a motorcycle.

Three other individuals who were initially charged in connection with the case are no longer defendants in the murder trial.

Proceedings against a 30-year-old and a 51-year-old were discontinued at an earlier hearing. Meanwhile, another 30-year-old, who was charged only with car theft, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.