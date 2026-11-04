Cyprus-based technology distributor Asbis has declared an interim dividend of $19,425,000 from its 2026 profits, following a record-breaking sales update in October that saw the group’s monthly revenues exceed $1 billion for the first time.

The company’s board approved the dividend on November 4, with the payment set at $0.35 per share across all 55.5 million shares.

Asbis said the dividend record date would be November 16, with payments scheduled for November 26, 2026.

The company added that the amount distributed would remain within the limit specified under Article 169 of the Cyprus Code of Commercial Companies.

The decision follows a strong performance reported by the Limassol-headquartered group in October, when it announced that September revenues had reached an estimated $1.05 billion, marking the highest monthly sales in its history.

The figure represented a 216 per cent increase year-on-year, compared with revenues of $332 million in September 2025.

The September performance was both Asbis’ strongest September on record and its highest-revenue month ever, according to the company.

“September 2026 will go down in Asbis history as the month in which we achieved the highest sales in the group’s history,” Asbis Group chief executive officer Serhei Kostevitch said in the October update.

“Revenues of $1.05 billion and 216 per cent year-on-year growth confirm the enormous potential of our company, the scale of our operations and the opportunities offered by our presence across multiple markets,” he added.

The dividend announcement follows the group’s strong revenue performance, with the company distributing part of its 2026 profits to shareholders while continuing to operate across multiple international markets.