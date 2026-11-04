Nicosia is getting ready to take to the streets once again in support of men’s health. On Sunday, November 8, 2026, Europa Uomo Cyprus and the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre are organising the 2nd RoboMarkets Blue Walk, inviting members of the public, families, companies and organised groups to join forces and raise awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of early diagnosis.

The event is held under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus. Awareness-raising activities will begin at 9 am, followed by the symbolic 2km walk at 10 am, starting and finishing at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre.

Details of this year’s event were presented at a press conference held on November 4, 2026 at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre. The Centre’s General Manager, Panos Ergatoudes, stressed the significance of the awareness-raising campaign. “At the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, we see every day just how important early diagnosis is, as well as how much strength people facing cancer draw from the support of their loved ones,” he said. “Through the 2nd Blue Walk, we want to encourage men to seek information, talk to their doctors and take care of their health.”

The President of Europa Uomo Cyprus, Andreas Moyseos, also emphasised the importance of proactive health measures: “Our aim is to encourage men to speak more openly about their health, stay informed and not neglect their preventive health checks,” he said. “Through the 2nd Blue Walk, we want to raise awareness among even more people, while also highlighting the importance of supporting patients and their families.”

For his part, Stelios Kyriakou, Press and Public Relations Officer of Europa Uomo Cyprus, presented the objectives and programme of this year’s event, placing particular emphasis on its inclusive nature and the importance of public participation. “The Blue Walk is a symbolic walk of solidarity that reminds us that men’s health is an issue that concerns society as a whole,” he noted. “We invite members of the public and organised groups to join us and walk together. Because every step counts. For every father, every partner, every brother and every friend. For every man we love.”

Dr Dimitrios Vomvas, Radiation Oncologist at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and reliable information, underlining the significant advances made in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. “Today, we have important tools at our disposal for the prevention, early diagnosis and effective treatment of prostate cancer, while maintaining a very high quality of life,” he said. “It is important for men to stay informed, talk to their doctors and not neglect their health. Equally important is supporting patients, so that no man feels alone in facing the disease.”

Valeriy Gruzinov, Head of Marketing at RoboMarkets, placed the spotlight on the value of supporting initiatives that promote social awareness. “At RoboMarkets, we believe in the importance of supporting initiatives that make a meaningful contribution to society,” he said. “We are delighted to support the Blue Walk once again this year — an initiative that highlights the value of prevention, information and solidarity. We hope this year’s event will encourage even more people to get involved in raising awareness of men’s health.”

Free PSA tests, music and awareness-raising activities

The 2nd RoboMarkets Blue Walk will feature a range of information and awareness-raising activities focusing on men’s health. Free PSA tests will be available at the event from 9 am, in collaboration with Medicover Laboratories, while Europa Uomo Cyprus will also have an information stand. The programme will also include a symbolic shaving activity. In addition, COFFEEHOUSE will be offering participants hot coffee and refreshments at the event venue.

The musical atmosphere will be provided by the Strovolos Municipality–European University of Cyprus Symphony Band. Along the route, the Pancyprian Gymnasium Philharmonic Band will provide musical accompaniment, together with members of the Cyprus Scouts Association and the Cyprus Girl Guides Association, helping to create a festive and participatory atmosphere. This year’s walk will also be joined by the Nicosia Cyclists, further reinforcing the message of collective participation.

The 2nd Blue Walk is also being held with the support of long-standing major sponsor Allwyn, as well as sponsors Garmin Cyprus, Columbus Travel, Novartis and Mundipharma, the KMeaters Cycling Team and the Municipality of Strovolos, which is actively supporting the event. Every participant helps spread the message of early diagnosis to an even wider audience.

Event information