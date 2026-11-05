Medical students at the University of Cyprus took their concerns to parliament on Thursday, calling for clear quality standards in the running of university clinics and hospitals.

The students gathered outside the House as MPs began detailed discussions on a bill that has been waiting for progress for years.

They support the creation of university clinics but say proper safeguards must be in place to protect patients and medical education.

Their main demands are for each hospital to have one main medical school and at least three university doctors.

Holding banners reading “the quality of medical education and care is non-negotiable”, the students handed a memorandum to health committee chairwoman and Disy MP Savia Orphanidou.

Sixth-year medical student Andria Papapetrou said students had been pushing for the legislation for years and welcomed the start of parliamentary discussions.

However, she stressed that the bill must include clear standards to ensure quality care and training.

She said the proposed requirements would help protect patients while giving medical students a stronger learning environment.

Fourth-year student Sotiris Christoforou said students wanted to ensure university clinics fulfilled their educational and scientific role.

Orphanidou welcomed their involvement and said their concerns would be taken seriously.

She described the start of detailed discussions as an important milestone, as the bill had not reached this stage in ten years.

She said MPs hoped to complete discussions and bring the bill to the House plenum before the end of the year.

In their memorandum, students stressed that Cyprus needed more than hospitals carrying a university title.

They called for institutions with proper academic standards, strong research and a clear commitment to training future doctors.