The police are investigating the theft of two motorcycles in Paphos after two 15-year-olds admitted to stealing them and taking them to a primary school in Anavargos, police said on Thursday.

The case came to light at around 7:30am on Wednesday when a Limassol police officer visiting the school found the motorcycles parked in the playground.

Neither had registration plates and both showed signs of damage.

Police enquiries led to the two teenagers, who had visited the school but were not pupils there.

They claimed, initially, they had bought the motorcycles from another person.

However, during questioning, they reportedly admitted stealing them the previous night from the Karavella area of Paphos.

Police are continuing their investigation.