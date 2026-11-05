Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel has accused the European Union and the United Nations of losing their neutrality and becoming “mouthpieces for Greek Cypriot and Greek political positions”, following the publication of the European Commission’s latest progress report on Turkey.

Ustel, who also leads the National Unity Party (UBP), called on the EU and UN to reconsider their positions, end the “isolation” of Turkish Cypriots and recognise their “political equality and sovereignty”.

“The future of the Turkish Cypriot people will not be determined by unilateral reports drawn up in Brussels,” he said.

According to reports in the occupied north, Ustel rejected the European Commission’s criticism of Turkey’s policy on the Cyprus problem, the breakaway state’s claimed sovereign rights, the opening of the fenced-off area of Varosha and planned energy projects between Turkey and the north.

“This report demonstrates once again how far the European Union is from a fair and impartial approach to the Cyprus issue,” he said in a written statement.

Ustel reiterated his position that there are “two separate peoples, democracies and states” on the island, arguing that recognition of “sovereign equality” was the only basis for a sustainable settlement.

He also rejected criticism of developments in Varosha, maintaining that the actions taken there were consistent with international law and property rights.

Particular emphasis was placed on the proposed Anamur–Teknecik natural gas pipeline, which would connect Turkey with the area near Kyrenia.

Ustel accused the EU of applying “double standards” by making Turkish Cypriots’ energy security dependent on approval from the Republic of Cyprus.

He also defended Turkey’s military presence on the island, describing it as an “essential security guarantee” for the Turkish Cypriot community and rejecting any challenge to Ankara’s role.

Meanwhile Turkey rejected the findings, arguing that Greece and the Republic of Cyprus were defending “maximalist positions” that were incompatible with international law and ignored what it described as “the legitimate rights and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots”

The European Commission’s 2026 report on Turkey, published on Wednesday, called on Ankara to reaffirm its commitment to negotiations on the Cyprus problem and avoid unilateral actions that could increase tensions or obstruct the resumption of talks.

The report highlighted Turkey’s continued refusal to recognise and cooperate with the Republic of Cyprus, as well as its insistence on a two-state solution, contrary to UN Security Council resolutions.

The Commission reiterated its support for a comprehensive settlement based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, in accordance with UN resolutions and EU principles.

On Varosha, the Commission called for the immediate reversal of unilateral actions announced in July 2021 and measures taken since October 2020, noting that Turkey had failed to reverse the opening of the fenced-off area.

The report also referred to a memorandum signed in July 2026 between Turkey and the breakaway entity for the construction of an undersea natural gas pipeline, without the approval or consent of the Republic of Cyprus.

It further recorded continued Turkish military exercises in Cyprus’s maritime zones, drone flights in Cypriot airspace and obstruction of survey work related to the Great Sea Interconnector.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos stressed the importance of resuming negotiations, reaffirming the EU’s full support for the UN secretary-general’s efforts to restart formal talks.