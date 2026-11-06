President Nikos Christodoulides is travelling to Thessaloniki, Greece, on Friday, where he will be proclaimed honorary doctor of the department of international and European studies of the University of Macedonia’s school of social sciences, humanities and arts.

Christodoulides is being awarded the title as a gesture of appreciation for his contribution to international relations.

The ceremony is set to begin at 7pm in the presence of representatives of the Greek government, the Hellenic Parliament and the country’s political leadership.

According to the university, the award highlights its long-standing ties with the Republic of Cyprus, and the importance of relations between Greece and Cyprus.

Prior to the ceremony, Christodoulides has been invited by the university school to unveil a wall plaque in honour of the Cypriots who fell during the struggle to liberate Macedonia and Thessaloniki, and in honour of the Macedonians who sacrificed themselves for the freedom, territorial integrity and independence of the Republic of Cyprus during the 1974 Turkish invasion.