Three waterspouts appeared in the Pernera area of Protaras on Friday morning as intense weather conditions hit parts of the island.

Pictures and videos posted online depict the phenomenon, showing three whirling columns that formed over the sea in the area and lasted around 30 minutes.

Waterspouts are funnels made of water droplets formed from condensation in clouds, paired with a ring of sea spray on their base.

The area experienced heavy rains on Friday morning.

Rainy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day with isolated thunderstorms likely to occur in inland, in the higher mountains, in the north and in the east.