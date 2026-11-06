A forest fire in the administrative area of Anarita village, Paphos district, was brought fully under control, the forestry department said on Friday.

The fire broke out at 1pm in the Skali area and was extinguished by 2.30pm, after burning two decares of dry grass and low wild vegetation.

Eight forestry department personnel with three fire engines and three firefighters with one fire engine took part in the operation.

The community also assisted with an excavator. The cause of the fire is under investigation.