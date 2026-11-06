Pierre Réginald Boulos’s work in Cité Soleil connected community medical care with research addressing urgent public health questions. Through a longstanding collaboration between the Centers for Development and Health (CDS) and Johns Hopkins University, he contributed to 22 scientific publications on childhood vaccination, HIV transmission, and tuberculosis prevention and treatment.

Working with Haitian colleagues and international researchers, including Dr. Neal Halsey, Boulos examined questions with practical consequences for families: when infants should receive measles vaccination, how HIV affected mothers and children, and how tuberculosis treatment could reach people living with limited resources.

The findings appeared in journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, The Lancet, and Pediatrics, contributing evidence from Haitian communities to international public health.

Measles vaccination and childhood survival

One early question was when to vaccinate infants against measles. Vaccinating too early could produce a weaker immune response, while waiting left children exposed to infection.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1985 examined 595 Haitian infants aged six to twelve months. The findings supported the World Health Organization’s recommendation at the time to administer measles vaccine as soon as possible after nine months of age. The researchers also found that malnutrition and minor illnesses did not prevent an effective antibody response, providing further evidence against delaying vaccination for those reasons.

A subsequent study, published in Pediatrics in 1990, examined childhood survival in the same community. It found significantly lower mortality among vaccinated children than among unvaccinated children during the period studied.

Together, these studies helped establish the appropriate age for measles vaccination and showed that vaccinated children in the community had better survival outcomes.

HIV and the health of mothers and children

As HIV spread in Haiti during the 1980s, Boulos and his colleagues studied its prevalence in Cité Soleil and its consequences for mothers and children.

Boulos was the first author of a study published in 1990 in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes. Drawing on testing among 4,474 pregnant women, the researchers documented rising HIV prevalence between 1986 and 1988. Stored blood samples also showed that the virus had been present among mothers in the community in 1982.

A related study published in JAMA in 1990 examined 4,588 pregnant women and followed their infants. Children born to mothers with HIV faced higher risks of premature birth, poor nutrition, and early death. The research demonstrated how the epidemic was affecting childhood survival as well as maternal health.

Further work examined HIV in breast milk and the possible role of breastfeeding in transmission from mothers to infants. These studies contributed evidence to understanding transmission risks and the need to protect children while considering the importance of infant nutrition.

Together, these findings underscored the need for stronger HIV prevention efforts, better public understanding of the disease and its transmission, and measures to reduce illness and deaths associated with HIV infection.

Tuberculosis: Making treatment more affordable and effective

Pierre Réginald Boulos and his colleagues focused on a practical challenge: shortening tuberculosis treatment to reduce costs and make it easier for patients to complete their medication, improving their chances of successful treatment.

A study published in 1996 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine followed 427 patients in Cité Soleil who received supervised treatment three times a week over six months. More than 90% adhered to the treatment regimen. Among patients with tuberculosis affecting the lungs or structures within the chest, cure rates reached 81% for those with HIV and 87% for those without HIV.

The approach addressed both medical and financial barriers. A shorter course reduced the burden of prolonged treatment on patients and health services, while supervision helped patients take their medication consistently.

This research complemented CDS’s community screening efforts, which connected HIV testing with tuberculosis control. Together, the programs sought to identify infections earlier and deliver effective treatment that people with limited resources could afford and complete.

Research rooted in community needs

Across these studies, the questions came from the needs of the communities Boulos served: how to protect infants from measles, prevent HIV transmission, and make tuberculosis treatment more accessible and effective.

The collaboration between CDS, Haitian clinicians, and international researchers connected medical care in Cité Soleil with broader advances in public health. Its value lay in turning the experience of families facing poverty and disease into evidence that could improve prevention and treatment, both in Haiti and in other communities confronting similar challenges.

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