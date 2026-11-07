Kokkinistos Trahanas with Yogurt

Trahanas isn’t just Greek. Different versions of this humble food can be found across the Balkans, Turkey, the Middle East, and even Persia. Its exact origins are still debated. Some historians connect it to ancient Greek and Roman food preparations, while others point to Persian culinary traditions. By medieval times, similar dishes were already known throughout the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. Even within Greece, trahanas varies from region to region. In Crete, there’s xinohondros, made with cracked wheat and sour milk. On the island of Lesvos, there are hahles, small cup-shaped pieces of trahanas. And in Cyprus, trahanas is traditionally served as a warm, comforting soup with halloumi.

1 cup sour trahana

1.2 L water

50 ml olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

200 g canned whole tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 fresh hot chili pepper, finely chopped

Aphrodite’s Roots oregano

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Vinegar, to taste

— For serving —

Greek yogurt

Fresh parsley, finely chopped

Chili flakes (boukovo)

Aphrodite’s Roots oregano

Olive oil