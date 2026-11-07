Kokkinistos Trahanas with Yogurt
Trahanas isn’t just Greek. Different versions of this humble food can be found across the Balkans, Turkey, the Middle East, and even Persia. Its exact origins are still debated. Some historians connect it to ancient Greek and Roman food preparations, while others point to Persian culinary traditions. By medieval times, similar dishes were already known throughout the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. Even within Greece, trahanas varies from region to region. In Crete, there’s xinohondros, made with cracked wheat and sour milk. On the island of Lesvos, there are hahles, small cup-shaped pieces of trahanas. And in Cyprus, trahanas is traditionally served as a warm, comforting soup with halloumi.
- 1 cup sour trahana
- 1.2 L water
- 50 ml olive oil
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 200 g canned whole tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 fresh hot chili pepper, finely chopped
- Aphrodite’s Roots oregano
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Vinegar, to taste
- — For serving —
- Greek yogurt
- Fresh parsley, finely chopped
- Chili flakes (boukovo)
- Aphrodite’s Roots oregano
- Olive oil
- Heat the olive oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté for 2–3 minutes until softened.
- Add the garlic, fresh chili pepper and tomato paste. Cook for about 1 minute, stirring well.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and water. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Bring to a boil, then add the trahana and stir well.
- Reduce the heat and simmer for 10–15 minutes, stirring regularly, until the trahana is cooked and the soup becomes creamy and thick.
- Finish with Aphrodite’s Roots oregano and vinegar to taste. Adjust the seasoning if needed.
- Serve hot with Greek yogurt, finely chopped fresh parsley, boukovo, Aphrodite’s Roots oregano and a drizzle of olive oil.
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