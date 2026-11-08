A total of seven people were arrested by police over Saturday night as efforts to stamp out serious crime continue.

The arrests were for offences including possession of tax unpaid cigarettes, traffic accidents and drug ppossession.

During the night, 658 vehicles were stopped for a check and 861 drivers and passengers were questioned. Among those, 34 offences were investigated which led to six charges.

Of 320 traffic offences recorded, 173 were for speeding, while 227 alcotests resulted in 22 positive results and four positive results from eight drug tests. Meanwhile, 11 cars were impounded.

Police said operations will continue on a daily basis to protect public safety.