The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation celebrates 20 years with a concert series. On November 19 and 20, Nicosia and Limassol welcome the Starlight 2 performances, where orchestra musicians share the stage with the superb violinist Diana Tishchenko.

Considered as one of the most compelling violinists of her generation, Tishchenko will share her talents with audiences at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre first and then at the Pattihio Municipal Theatre, performing under the baton of the orchestra’s artistic director Myron Michailidis.

Praised for her distinctive, individual voice, radiant tone and expressive depth, Tishchenko is the 1st Grand Prix winner at the legendary Long-Thibaud-Crespin International Competition in Paris, and recipient of the Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French ministry of culture for her outstanding contribution to the arts.

The concert’s repertoire will include Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, among the most moving works in the orchestral repertoire, and has become a powerful symbol of remembrance and consolation. Another piece by Barber will be presented, Violin Concerto, which combines lyrical beauty with dazzling virtuosity, culminating in a thrilling finale. Finally, the concert will feature Tchaikovsky’s Symphony no. 5, a dramatic journey from darkness to triumph, crowned by one of the most powerful conclusions in symphonic literature.

Starlight 2

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with violinist Diana Tishchenko to celebrate the Foundation’s 20 years. November 19. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. November 20. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy