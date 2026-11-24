More than 100 participants representing 50 companies attended the Cyprus–India Maritime Business Forum in Mumbai this week, with 21 Cypriot businesses seeking new partnerships in shipping, maritime services and investment.

The forum, led by Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, brought together government officials, maritime authorities and business organisations from both countries, according to the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

Organised by the ministry in cooperation with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), the event focused on turning closer bilateral relations into commercial opportunities.

On the sidelines, Keve signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, aimed at strengthening cooperation between businesses and facilitating new partnerships.

Meanwhile, discussions covered ship management, shipbuilding and repair, maritime services, green shipping, technology and investment, with companies holding business-to-business meetings to explore potential projects.

The forum follows the strengthening of bilateral relations after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus in June 2025 and President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to India in May 2026, when the two countries elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership.

Maritime cooperation was identified as a priority during the presidential visit, with both governments seeking closer links between their shipping industries.

The latest initiative also builds on the first Cyprus–India Joint Maritime Committee meeting, held in Limassol in September, which examined opportunities in port operations, shipping services and maritime investment.

According to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, the participation of 21 Cypriot companies reflected growing interest in the Indian market and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries’ maritime industries.

The Mumbai programme included business presentations, industry discussions and networking meetings, allowing participating companies to identify potential partners and discuss commercial challenges.

However, apart from the agreement signed by Keve, no specific commercial contracts or investment amounts were announced.