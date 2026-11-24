Students may face metal-detector screening before entering exam rooms and after returning from restrooms

South Korea’s Acting Education Minister Choi Eun-ok presented on Tuesday tougher rules to curb exam cheating, including giving students zeroes in every exam taken that day if they are caught possessing or using a smart device during a regular school test.

The new rules were unveiled after a national uproar over technology-assisted cheating, with the top scorer in ​a national tax-accountant examination admitting to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and artificial intelligence to cheat.

Acting Education Minister Choi presented the measures for middle- and high-school internal assessments at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Such grades affect university admissions.

Tougher penalties for students

Currently, only the exam in which a student is caught cheating is invalidated. Under the revised rules, all subjects taken on the day the cheating is detected would receive a score of zero.

Choi said possession or use of a smart device during an exam constitutes cheating and that students could also face disciplinary measures, including expulsion.

Metal detectors and wireless monitoring

Schools will collect phones and other electronic devices before exams, store bags away from exam rooms, shut down school wireless internet on test days and monitor wireless signals for signs of suspicious activity.



Students may face metal-detector screening before entering exam rooms and after returning from restrooms.

The ministry also plans legal revisions to strengthen sanctions, extend test bans and provide a legal basis for inspections.

President orders wider crackdown



President Lee Jae Myung called exam cheating a serious crime that could undermine the foundations of society and ordered stronger countermeasures covering school, qualification and public-sector recruitment examinations.



Lee accepted Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin’s resignation on Sunday following confusion over last-minute anti-cheating rules for the national exam administered last week.



The ministry has filed criminal complaints over five cases in which students were discovered with smart devices during the exam, including smart glasses, a miniature camera, wireless earphones and smartphones.