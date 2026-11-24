KPMG Cyprus has appointed Constantinos Kallis as its next chief executive officer and Panayiotis Peleties as chairman, with both set to begin five-year terms on January 1, 2027, the company announced this week.

Kallis will succeed Christos Vasiliou as CEO, while Peleties will replace Michalis Antoniades as chairman. Both are partners in the firm’s audit practice and members of its executive leadership.

Kallis joined KPMG Cyprus in September 1998 and became an audit partner in January 2009. He served as head of human resources between 2013 and 2018 and has been responsible for quality and risk management since 2019.

He has also been a member of the firm’s Executive Committee since 2019 and holds the Fellow Chartered Accountant qualification.

Moreover, since 2023, he has served on the council of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (Selk), contributing to professional governance, audit quality and discussions on the national regulatory framework.

Commenting on his appointment, Kallis thanked the firm’s board for its confidence and acknowledged the contribution of the outgoing leadership.

He also welcomed Peleties to his new position, expressing his commitment to strengthening KPMG’s position in the professional services sector and building on the firm’s existing foundations.

Meanwhile, Peleties began his career with KPMG in 1993, qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1996 and became a partner in 2005.

He currently serves as a board member and Executive Committee member, heads the firm’s banking sector and DPP Accounting function, and co-leads its Accounting Advisory Services.

He holds a degree in Accounting and Economics, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and is also a member of Selk.

Outgoing CEO Christos Vasiliou welcomed the appointments, expressing satisfaction with KPMG Cyprus’ performance and achievements during his tenure.

Vasiliou thanked the firm’s partners and employees for their contribution and expressed confidence that the incoming leadership would continue developing the business and strengthening its position in the professional services market.