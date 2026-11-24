Cyprus is looking to attract more Indian film productions, using its diverse filming locations and financial incentives to bring international projects to the island and create new business for the local audiovisual industry.

The opportunities were discussed in Nicosia between Indian High Commissioner Manish Manish and film producer Jitendra Mishra, president of the International Centre of Films for Children and Young People (CIFEJ), as the two countries explore closer cooperation in filmmaking, festivals and professional training.

In a post on his personal social media account, Manish said the meeting examined possibilities for joint film productions, special screenings of Indian cinema in Cyprus and opportunities for young filmmakers to work with international professionals.

He also drew attention to Cyprus’ variety of filming locations and production incentives, encouraging Indian filmmakers to explore what the island has to offer.

And there is a financial incentive to consider. Under the film incentive scheme administered through Invest Cyprus, qualifying productions can receive a cash rebate of up to 45 per cent on eligible expenditure incurred in Cyprus.

The amount depends on the production’s score in a cultural assessment, while companies can alternatively apply for tax credits. The scheme also offers tax deductions for qualifying investments in film equipment and infrastructure, alongside VAT refunds on eligible expenditure.

For international producers, the incentives can make filming in Cyprus more affordable. For local businesses, foreign productions can mean work for camera crews, technicians, accommodation providers, transport companies, equipment suppliers and other services.

The prospect of closer ties with India’s film industry is not entirely new.

In May, President Nikos Christodoulides announced plans for Cyprus’ first Bollywood feature film under the island’s film incentive scheme, bringing together Indian writer, director and producer Anjali Bhushan Mago and Cypriot filmmaker Athena Xenidou, co-founder of Ray Films.

As previously reported, the collaboration was unveiled during Christodoulides’ visit to Mumbai, where he described Cyprus as an attractive location for international productions.

The film, Ishqa, is a romantic drama with comedic elements, with plans to use locations in Nicosia, Lefkara, Paphos, Protaras and Ayia Napa.

Mago said “Cyprus’ financial incentives played an important part in the decision to develop the production on the island.”

The filmmakers saw also an opportunity to introduce Cyprus to Indian audiences, potentially encouraging more visitors to consider the island for holidays and weddings.

The production plans subsequently attracted local interest, with Indian filmmakers meeting officials in Protaras in June to discuss possible locations and the area’s tourism infrastructure.

As reported at the time, those discussions examined how international productions could make use of local landscapes, facilities and services.

However, the latest meeting with Mishra was a separate initiative, and no new film production agreement or investment was announced.

Mishra, who was in Nicosia for a CIFEJ event, has worked on several internationally recognised films, including I Am Kalam, on which he served as associate producer, and The Last Color, which he helped produce.

According to his CIFEJ biography, he has been involved in the production, distribution and promotion of more than 100 films in various capacities and has received India’s National Film Award.

He is also festival director of the Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY), which promotes cinema for younger audiences and provides opportunities for emerging filmmakers.

CIFEJ itself was founded in 1955 under the auspices of UNESCO and brings together film professionals, educators and organisations working in children’s and young people’s cinema.

During the meeting, Mishra offered to help establish contacts between Indian and Cypriot film professionals and explore special screenings of Indian productions on the island.

These could include award-winning regional films and productions dealing with education, social inclusion and women’s empowerment, giving Cypriot audiences greater access to Indian cinema beyond the country’s mainstream commercial films.

The discussions also covered opportunities for Cypriot students and emerging filmmakers to participate in international film festivals, workshops and children’s cinema initiatives.

There is already some groundwork to build on.

Nicosia hosted the second International CIFEJ Symposium on November 16 and 17, bringing together filmmakers, researchers and cultural organisations to examine the future of children’s cinema, film education and the challenges posed by new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The event was organised by CIFEJ and the Cultural Workshop of Ayioi Omoloyites, with support from the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture and Greece’s Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Centre (EKKOMED).

It followed a series of international screenings held in October and November, including two Indian films, I Am Kalam and the short film Little Big Dreams, which were shown in Nicosia on November 11.

The screenings were part of a wider programme featuring cinema from India, Greece, Tunisia and China, organised before the symposium.

Meanwhile, Cypriot cinema is also finding audiences in India.

Myrsini Aristidou’s Hold Onto Me is included in the 57th International Film Festival of India, taking place in Goa from November 20 to 28, where it is listed for its Indian premiere.

The film won the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic competition at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, giving the Cypriot production international recognition before its appearance in India.

Although separate from the discussions with Mishra, its participation in the Indian festival shows that cultural exchanges between the two countries are already taking place in both directions.

There could be further opportunities next year.

Cyprus and India are preparing to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, with film festivals, special screenings and exchanges between filmmakers among the activities discussed.

The anniversary comes as both countries seek to develop closer economic and cultural relations following Christodoulides’ state visit to India in May.

As previously reported, the two governments signed a cultural cooperation agreement covering 2026 to 2030, providing for exchanges in cinema, performing arts, education, museums and other creative industries.

The agreement offers a framework for future collaboration between cultural institutions and professionals, although individual projects would still need to be developed and agreed.

For Cyprus, attracting Indian filmmakers could bring benefits beyond the productions themselves.

Film crews need accommodation, transport, catering, equipment and technical support. International productions can also give local professionals opportunities to work on larger projects, while the locations appearing on screen may attract visitors long after filming has finished.

With its filming incentives already in place and a Bollywood project announced earlier this year, Cyprus has begun making its case to Indian producers.

The latest discussions with Mishra could help broaden those connections, particularly for smaller productions and younger filmmakers.

For now, though, the talks remain exploratory. Mishra has offered to help connect professionals and organise screenings, but no further productions or financial commitments have been confirmed.