Prolonged periods of extreme heat were associated with 5,258 deaths in Britain during the summer of 2026, the highest toll since monitoring began in 2016.

Heat-associated deaths in Britain reached 5,258 during the summer of 2026, marking the highest annual total since records began in 2016, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The toll comes after Europe experienced another summer marked by prolonged periods of extreme heat, which scientists say are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change.

The 5,258 figure compares with 2,985 heat-associated deaths during the whole of summer 2022, another notably hot period, and comes after what the agency described as an exceptional season of prolonged hot weather in 2026.

Extreme heat takes growing toll across Europe

Other European countries have also reported record excess mortality from the heatwaves over the summer.

Researchers from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine estimated that more than 50,000 heat-related deaths occurred in urban areas across 30 European countries during the summer, the highest toll recorded since 2000.

Britain experiences record number of heat episodes

In Britain, there were seven heat episodes lasting a total of 41 days during the summer, the highest number recorded since annual heat mortality monitoring began, the UKHSA said.

The deadliest period was between June 21 and June 28, when an estimated 2,401 deaths were associated with extreme heat. More than 3,000 heat-associated deaths were estimated across heat episodes in May and June alone.

Health risks and long-term preparedness

Heat can be fatal by triggering heat stroke and dehydration or by worsening underlying cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Ross Thompson, principal environmental health scientist at the agency, said it was vital that everyone is prepared “not just during a heatwave but in the longer term.”

“The decisions we make now will shape the health impacts people experience in the decades ahead,” Thompson said.