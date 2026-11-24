A striking red fungus resembling an intricate mesh sculpture has been spotted in Paphos forest, offering a glimpse into one of nature’s more unusual reproductive strategies.

Known scientifically as Clathrus ruber, or the lattice stinkhorn, the fungus is distinguished by its bright red, cage-like structure.

The fruiting body initially develops inside a white, egg-like casing. As it matures, the casing splits open, allowing the distinctive red lattice to emerge, sometimes within an hour.

Like other fungi, the lattice stinkhorn reproduces through microscopic spores rather than seeds. However, it employs an unusual method of dispersing them.

The fungus produces a foul-smelling, slimy substance known as gleba, whose odour resembles that of decaying organic matter, attracting flies and other insects.

As the insects feed on the substance, spores attach to their bodies and are carried elsewhere, helping the fungus spread.

Found in parts of Europe, the Mediterranean and North America, Clathrus ruber thrives in warm, moist environments and is often found in gardens, mulch and leaf litter.

Despite its unusual appearance and unpleasant smell, the fungus neither traps nor kills insects. Instead, it relies on them to disperse its spores.

The lattice stinkhorn is a striking example of how fungi have evolved specialised reproductive strategies, using the smell of decay to ensure their survival.