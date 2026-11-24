Eurobank has retained its place among Deutsche Bank’s six preferred European banking stocks for 2027, with the German lender keeping its buy recommendation and €5.60 price target, while highlighting the Greek group’s growth prospects and potential acquisition opportunities.

The investment bank’s selection also includes Erste Group, ING, NatWest, UniCredit and Danske Bank.

The recommendation, the details of which were share by Greek business outlet Newmoney, comes as Eurobank reports adjusted net profits of €1.21 billion in the first nine months of 2026, an annual increase of 14.3 per cent, with its international operations accounting for almost half of group earnings despite weaker profits in Cyprus.

Its reported net profit rose by 12.4 per cent to €1.16bn, while earnings per share reached €0.31 and return on tangible book value stood at 16.9 per cent.

Operations outside Greece generated adjusted net profits of €555 million, representing 45.9 per cent of the group total.

Cyprus contributed €356m and Bulgaria €182m, although adjusted net profit from the Cypriot operation declined by 3.9 per cent year-on-year, while Bulgaria recorded growth of 9.2 per cent.

Eurobank chief executive officer Fokion Karavias said the performance had been achieved amid international energy and inflationary pressures, as well as increasing concerns about public finances.

“As Europe faces a severe energy and inflationary crisis with far-reaching political and social consequences, markets have brought concerns over fiscal deficits and rising public debt into focus,” Karavias said.

Deutsche Bank’s positive assessment of Eurobank reflects its ability to benefit from stronger economic growth in Greece, the growing contribution of its international operations and the potential benefits of acquisitions.

The report also identifies scope for higher interest income and fee revenue, alongside effective operating cost management and an attractive share valuation.

Based on a reference share price of €4.90, the €5.60 target indicates potential upside of around 14 per cent, excluding dividend payments.

More broadly, Deutsche Bank believes the recent correction in European banking shares has created fresh investment opportunities, particularly among lenders combining double-digit profit growth with valuations at or below the sector average.

The German bank also expects greater merger and acquisition activity in European banking during 2027, as lenders and investors increasingly focus on expansion opportunities.

Greek banks feature prominently in this outlook, with Eurobank and National Bank of Greece identified as potential acquirers in Eastern Europe over the next 18 months.

Deutsche Bank also assesses the financial rationale for hypothetical acquisitions of Greek banks by larger European banking groups, examining the potential economic benefits of such transactions.

For Eurobank, opportunities extend beyond geographical expansion, with the report identifying scope to expand its insurance activities as part of a strategy to diversify revenue and strengthen its earnings base.