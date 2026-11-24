Cyprus recorded the sixth-highest business profit share among EU countries in 2025, with 44.48 per cent of value added by non-financial companies going towards capital rather than labour, according to Eurostat figures.

The provisional figure placed Cyprus 4.65 percentage points above the EU average of 39.83 per cent, although the bloc’s overall share edged down by 0.2 percentage points compared with 2024.

Cyprus ranked immediately behind Denmark, which recorded 44.58 per cent, and ahead of the Czech Republic at 44.23 per cent and Belgium at 44.18 per cent.

Ireland had by far the highest share at 74.93 per cent, followed by Malta at 55.2 per cent and Romania at 51.8 per cent.

Eurostat attributed Ireland’s particularly high figure to the presence of large foreign-owned multinational companies, which tend to operate with high levels of capital intensity.

The lowest shares were recorded in France at 32.2 per cent, Slovenia at 33.2 per cent and Portugal at 34.2 per cent.

Across the EU, the profit share of non-financial corporations stood at 39.8 per cent in 2025, slightly below the previous year’s 40.1 per cent.

The measure represents the proportion of the value added generated by businesses that goes towards remunerating capital, through gross operating surplus, rather than labour.

A lower share can reflect weaker profits, but may also indicate an economy that relies more heavily on labour-intensive activities, while a higher figure can point to stronger profits or greater reliance on capital-intensive production.

The EU figure has fluctuated over the past two decades. It stood at 40.7 per cent in 2005 before rising to 42.1 per cent in 2007, its highest level in the 20-year period.

It subsequently declined, reaching a low of 39.5 per cent in 2012, before following an uneven pattern.

The share recovered to 42 per cent in 2021, but has fallen each year since, reaching 41.7 per cent in 2022, 41.5 per cent in 2023 and 40.1 per cent in 2024.

The latest figures therefore show that Cyprus’ business profit share remains above the EU average, even as the bloc-wide measure continues to retreat from its 2021 peak.