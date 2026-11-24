The justice ministry on Tuesday said it was treating the findings of the Audit Office regarding the central prisons with due seriousness, stressing, however, that “efforts to improve detention conditions had begun well before the publication of the report, with significant decisions taken and specific interventions set in motion”.

Until the completion of the new prison complex, our obligation is to exhaust every possibility of improving existing conditions, it said, “with a methodical approach, persistence and daily monitoring of the implementation of decisions”.

The ministry was responding to a special report published by the Audit Office earlier in the day.

It added that the report constituted a useful tool in these efforts, as scrutiny and accountability were prerequisites for good governance.

“Deprivation of liberty is the punishment imposed by the justice system. Deprivation of human dignity cannot form part of that punishment,” it said.

‘Manage problems, not resolve them’

The ministry stressed that “the objective is not to manage the image of the problems, but to resolve them”.

It added that the justice minister had been briefed on the findings and had thanked the auditor-general “for the objective audit, which largely confirms the problems and shortcomings he himself had identified during his repeated visits to the central prisons”.

The new director of prisons assumed duties on November 2 following a ten-month recruitment process, with the aim of ensuring administrative stability and reorganising the department, the ministry said.

A further 44 prison officers are due to graduate from the prison officers’ training school on December 18, following an eight-month recruitment process, while a recruitment competition for nearly 100 additional prison officers will be announced in December.

Regarding measures to alleviate overcrowding and improve detention conditions, the ministry said specially designed beds had been constructed to make better use of the available space in cells, while a new medical clinic was operational and procedures for cleaning and disinfecting detention areas had been strengthened.

The ministry is also examining the possibility of discontinuing existing kitchen operations and outsourcing the provision of prisoners’ meals to an external provider, with the aim of improving meal quality, ensuring hygienic conditions and managing expenditure efficiently.

Sentence reduction for short prison terms

With the approval of the attorney-general’s office, a measure allowing the release of prisoners serving short sentences after completing 50 per cent of their sentence is also being implemented.

Meanwhile, work is progressing on the establishment of a separate detention facility for minors, with completion targeted for October 2027.

Alongside the immediate interventions, the ministry said the process of establishing the new prison complex was progressing.

It stressed that planning was not limited to the construction of new buildings but concerned the transition towards a modern prison system, ensuring dignified detention conditions, appropriate separation of prisoners and a safe working environment for staff.

“We do not claim that all problems have been resolved, nor do we disregard the seriousness of the Audit Office’s findings,” the ministry concluded.