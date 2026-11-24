One of the two Russian diplomats reportedly expelled from Cyprus on suspicion of espionage has been linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU), according to an investigation by independent Russian news outlet The Insider.

The publication said it had identified both diplomats, referred to here by their initials A.S. and N.S., who served as attachés at the Russian embassy in Nicosia.

According to The Insider, records indicate that A.S., had served in two Russian military intelligence units, including one specialising in satellite communications.

The investigation also found that he had travelled to Ukraine on several occasions in 2018 and 2019.

The second diplomat, N.S., was reportedly seen filming Russian citizens outside the embassy in Nicosia on March 17, 2024, during an opposition-led protest held on the final day of Russia’s presidential election.

The initiative, known as ‘Noon Against Putin’, encouraged Russians opposed to President Vladimir Putin to turn up at polling stations at midday.

Footage published by The Insider appears to show the diplomat recording those waiting outside the embassy with his mobile phone, initially from across the street before proceeding along the queue.

The investigation did not establish whether N.S. had any affiliation with Russian intelligence services.

As The Insider previously reported, Russia’s diplomatic mission in Cyprus had two fewer staff members in November than in October, with both individuals identified by the publication no longer appearing on the diplomatic list.

Cypriot broadcaster Ant1 and Politico had earlier reported that Cyprus had expelled two Russian diplomats suspected by the Cypriot authorities of engaging in espionage.

Both men held the junior diplomatic rank of attaché at the Russian embassy in Nicosia.