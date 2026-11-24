The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) signed a cooperation agreement with the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India this week, as Cyprus and India sought to expand maritime business ties and attract new investment in shipping and related services.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed during the Cyprus–India Maritime Business Forum at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, aims to strengthen cooperation between businesses and support new commercial partnerships.

The forum brought together government officials, maritime organisations and business representatives from both countries, with discussions covering ship management, shipbuilding, port infrastructure, green technologies and maritime investment.

Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, who delivered the keynote address, called for closer cooperation between Cypriot and Indian companies, highlighting opportunities for joint ventures, investment and innovation.

She pointed to Cyprus’ established shipping industry, EU membership and geographical position as advantages for Indian maritime businesses seeking access to European and regional markets.

Meanwhile, Stavros Stavrou, president of Keve, said the two countries offered complementary strengths, particularly in ship management, maritime services and green technologies.

He also emphasised opportunities for Cypriot shipowners and managers to explore India’s growing capabilities in shipbuilding, ship repair and ship recycling, while stressing the importance of quality, timely delivery and competitive pricing.

For its part, India outlined plans to expand its shipbuilding and repair industries, alongside investment in digitalisation, sustainable ship recycling and cleaner shipping technologies.

Shyam Jagannathan, India’s Director General of Maritime Administration, opened the forum by highlighting opportunities for closer cooperation in shipping and maritime services.

According to an Indian government statement, discussions also covered opportunities to employ more Indian seafarers aboard Cypriot-managed vessels and strengthen cooperation between maritime training institutions.

India also presented its ₹69,725 crore shipbuilding support package, covering financial assistance, maritime financing and capacity development, alongside opportunities for international shipping companies through GIFT City, its international financial services centre.

The event included presentations by the two countries’ shipping clusters and participating companies, followed by discussions involving Keve, the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India and the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A business roundtable coordinated by Stavrou allowed participants to discuss challenges facing the maritime industry and identify potential areas for cooperation.

The programme concluded with business-to-business meetings between Cypriot and Indian companies.

Cyprus High Commissioner to India Evagoras Vryonides delivered the closing remarks, stressing the importance of maintaining contact between the two countries’ business communities.

The forum forms part of Hadjimanolis’ official visit to India, accompanied by Stavrou and a delegation of 20 Cypriot companies, mainly from the shipping sector.

It follows the first Cyprus–India Joint Maritime Committee meeting in Limassol in September, which examined opportunities in shipping services, port operations and maritime investment.

The Mumbai agreement establishes a framework for further business cooperation, although no specific commercial contracts or investment amounts were announced.