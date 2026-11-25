The programme of free vision tests organised by eWise Cyprus Ltd and Esso has been successfully completed, helping to improve road safety in Cyprus

The Corporate Social Responsibility ‘Safe Vision Initiative’, run by eWise Cyprus Ltd – Esso was a great success. It offered free vision tests to drivers across Cyprus, to enable early diagnosis of vision problems and to prevent road accidents.

As part of the programme, the mobile optometry unit made a total of eight visits to selected Esso petrol stations across Cyprus, allowing drivers to have their eyesight checked free of charge and to be informed about the state of their eye health.

The public response was particularly positive, with a total of 301 people undergoing a free vision test, taking the opportunity to have their eyesight checked and receive useful advice from the specialists.

Of particular significance is the fact that the examinations identified 35 people who required spectacles, without having been aware until that point that they had any vision problems. This finding highlights the importance of preventive check-ups and regular monitoring of eyesight.

Good eyesight is one of the most important factors in safe driving, as it directly affects a driver’s perception of the road environment, their ability to recognise hazards in good time, and their ability to react.

Through this initiative, eWise Cyprus Ltd – Esso is demonstrating in practice its commitment to supporting initiatives with a meaningful social impact, by promoting prevention, responsible driving behaviour and the protection of human life, whilst highlighting the crucial role that businesses can play in enhancing road safety and social well-being.

The eWise Cyprus Ltd initiative – Esso took place under the auspices of the Cyprus Police (Traffic Department) and implemented in collaboration with the Cyprus Opticians’ Council and A. Potamitis Medicare Ltd, which provided the necessary equipment for carrying out the eye tests.