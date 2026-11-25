Children’s and parents’ groups on Wednesday told the House education committee of a need for greater government oversight over the organisation of teenagers’ unsupervised excursions, following the death of a 17-year-old girl in the Troodos mountain village of Kakopetria on Saturday.

School pupils’ union Psem leader Despina Kyprianou said that her union had “many years ago” put forward a proposal to the education ministry for greater oversight, and told the committee that “in addition to safety issues, there are also instances of exploitation of pupils by accommodation and coach operators” on those excursions.

This proposal, she said, foresees the establishment of a committee in which children, parents, and schools’ leadership teams participate, so as to ensure “the presence of adult companions” on those excursions.

Meanwhile, children’s rights commissioner Elena Pericleous said that “many things which should have been done over the institutional framework of the excursions were not done”, and that as such, she had penned a letter to four ministries and the national addictions authority to “raise questions”.

“It is important not to prohibit the organisation of the excursions, and to encourage children’s initiative and autonomy, as well as to prepare them for managing nightlife and alcohol. However, there is a need for the state to assume its responsibility and protect children,” she said.

She suggested that the process of bookings should be “overseen by the bodies which licence their operation”, and that a “safety protocol” be established.

Parents call for legal regulation on hotel booking processes

On this front, Kyprianou agreed that an outright ban on teenagers’ excursions is “not realistic”, though she did note that following the death of the 17-year-old girl in Kakopetria on Saturday, “excursions which had been planned for the coming period have been cancelled”.

17-year-old Kyriaki Anastasiou was found dead in a hotel room in Kakopetria on Saturday, but a postmortem examination carried out on Monday did not provide concrete answers regarding the cause of death.

Later in the session, parents’ association chairman Loizos Constantinou suggested that the process through which minors can book hotel rooms be “regulated by law”.

“We trust children, but because they have no experience, they cannot be left out in the open,” he said.

Hoteliers’ association Pasyxe director-general Christos Angelides said that hotels “explicitly state” that they do not allow unaccompanied minors to stay on their premises, but that people aged 17 years old and older are able to make reservations, provided that the identity and credit card details of a parent or guardian can be verified.

Police: some children travel with the aim of ‘resolving differences’

Morphou area police department chief Nathanael Demetriou, whose beat covers Kakopetria, said that “the authorities are on standby to handle any situation”, and that the police are “aware that some children participate in these excursions with the aim of resolving differences between them”, meaning that they go there looking for a fight.

“The reasons which push young people to commit deviant acts, whether on playgrounds, on excursions, or elsewhere, should also be sought,” he said.

On the question of what measures the police take to prevent “unpleasant incidents”, he said that his department had been in “coordination” with police in Limassol, with groups from three separate schools in Cyprus’ second city having made trips to Kakopetria in recent weeks.

He said the coaches on which the children travelled were searched before their departure and upon their arrival so as to ensure that no “prohibited items” had been brought on the trip.