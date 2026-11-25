The annulment of jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu’s degree, which was initially cancelled as the Turkish authorities did not recognise the Turkish Cypriot university at which he completed a proportion of his studies, was finalised on Wednesday, after Turkey’s Council of State, its highest administrative court, rejected his appeal.

Imamoglu had begun his studies at Kyrenia’s Girne American University, but subsequently transferred to Istanbul University, where he completed his studies.

However, last year, the university revoked his degree, stating that Turkey’s higher education council (Yok) had deemed the Girne American University not to be adequately recognised for him to have been able to later transfer to Istanbul.

The Council of State on Wednesday ruled that the procedure which allowed his transfer to Istanbul despite this constituted a “clear, obvious, and systematic series of errors”, and that allowing the degree to stand in light of this would “disrupt public order and the public interest”.

Following the ruling, Imamoglu’s political career is effectively over, given that without a university degree, he is ineligible to stand in Turkey’s presidential election, for which he had been selected first by opposition party the CHP, and then by the breakaway Yeni Party after leader Ozgur Ozel was removed from his post by a court decision in May.

He was arrested one day after his degree was revoked, and remains incarcerated at the Silivri prison, having been sentenced to 20 months behind bars in July last year for insulting and threatening Akin Gurlek, who was at the time Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor and was on Tuesday appointed as Turkey’s justice minister.

Prosecutors seek 2,430-and-a-half-year sentence

More recently, he was last week sentenced to 25 months in prison over alleged vote-buying during the 2023 CHP party conference which was annulled by May’s court decision removing Ozel from the party’s leadership.

He remains on trial in other cases, accused of establishing and leading a criminal organisation, bribery, money laundering, and extortion, among other crimes, with prosecutors seeking a maximum cumulative sentence of 2,430 and a half years behind bars if he is convicted on all counts.

Many in Turkey and further afield have said the revocation of his degree and his subsequent arrest were politically motivated, and his arrest sparked protests across Turkey, with hundreds of Turkish nationals living in Cyprus also taking to the streets at the time.

Imamoglu has often spoken fondly of his time in the north, telling a court last year that “I am in love with Cyprus, by the way”.

He had earlier said that his time in Cyprus, during which he also featured as a goalkeeper for Turkish Cypriot football club Turk Ocagi Limasol, was “filled with wonderful memories”.

“Cyprus is a great place and a place of great importance in my life,” he said.