Action Global Communications celebrated 55 years of growth and meaningful connections at a special anniversary event held on November 24, 2026 at LOFT in Nicosia, the city where it all started.

The evening brought together employees from across Action’s international network, alongside clients, partners and representatives of the Cypriot media, to honour the people and relationships behind decades of growth, evolution and international expansion.

Through historical archives, photographs and defining moments from its past, guests were taken on a journey through the remarkable story of a Cyprus-founded business that expanded beyond its borders to establish a strong international presence.

The official programme included an address by Philokypros Roussounides, Secretary General of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

From Nicosia to eight international markets

In his address, Chris Christodoulou, CEO and co-owner of Action Global Communications, reflected on the company’s beginnings in 1971, when its founder, Tony Christodoulou, established the business with British Airways and the New Zealand Meat Board among its first international clients.

Today, Action operates across eight markets: Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Ukraine, employing more than 180 communications and marketing professionals and working with leading international brands and major institutions.

Reflecting on the company’s five-and-a-half-decade journey and the values that have shaped its success, Christodoulou highlighted four enduring strengths inherited from the company’s founder: local intelligence, meaningful connections, independence and adaptability.

“Meaningful connections is our motto because it’s about more than simply knowing people. It’s about truly understanding our clients and their businesses and providing genuine solutions that add value to what they do,” he said, emphasising that “creating real value is what builds trust”.

Looking ahead: the next chapter of action

Building on the company’s legacy, Kathy Christodoulou, director and co-owner of Action Global Communications, outlined the agency’s strategic priorities and its commitment to continuous evolution in a rapidly changing communications landscape.

“The biggest risk for any business is standing still,” she said, highlighting the importance of continuously enhancing the value Action delivers, evolving its services and harnessing the collective strength of its international network to deliver greater impact for clients across its strategic geographic corridor.

She also emphasised the importance of investing in people, developing exceptional talent and fostering collaboration across markets, reinforcing Action’s long-term vision of remaining a trusted strategic partner that helps organisations navigate change and drive meaningful business outcomes.

55 years of meaningful connections

The importance of human relationships and their role in Action’s long-standing success was at the heart of the address delivered by Natasa Perdiou, Country Manager of Cyprus at Action Global Communications.

She emphasised that the true value of communication lies not only in the campaigns agencies deliver, but in the meaningful connections they build between brands and consumers, businesses and the communities they serve, and the lasting relationships of trust they establish with clients and partners.

“Our greatest achievement is not only what we have created. It is the relationships we have built along the way,” was the central message of her speech.

Perdiou expressed her appreciation to clients, partners, media representatives and Action’s people for their trust and contribution throughout the company’s journey, while also paying tribute to those who laid its foundations.

The evening concluded with a symbolic moment honouring Action’s founder, Tony Christodoulou. Reviving a tradition from the company’s earliest days, when he would offer bottles of traditional Cypriot Zivania to clients and partners as a gesture of appreciation, guests joined in a collective Zivania toast, celebrating 55 years of meaningful connections.

With its roots firmly in Cyprus and its sights set on the future, Action Global Communications continues to write the next chapter of a story that began in 1971 and continues to evolve.

Creating meaningful connections since 1971.

About Action Global Communications

Founded in 1971 in Cyprus, Action Global Communications specialises in delivering purpose-led, impact-driven integrated communications and marketing strategies that drive measurable results and catalyse brand growth.

Headquartered in Nicosia, Action is an independent, full-service communications agency with wholly owned offices across Eastern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, Central Asia and the CIS and MENA, as well as a network of affiliate partners worldwide.

With hubs in Cyprus, Dubai and Almaty, Action combines local expertise with global capabilities to empower brands to create meaningful connections.