Disy leader Annita Demetriou warned that Cyprus risks being left without electricity within three years, criticising the government over shortcomings, omissions and inefficiency in its handling of the country’s energy affairs.

“We risk being left without electricity, for which we are already paying a very high price,” she warned.

Demetriou presented a six-point plan to ensure electricity supply adequacy and reduce costs, calling on the government to “finally take decisions” on major energy projects.

These projects, she said, were essential to ensuring energy security and adequacy, reducing electricity costs and strengthening the country’s geopolitical significance.

Demetriou said delays in the arrival of natural gas, the electricity interconnection and investments in energy storage had made the situation particularly concerning.

She warned that within three years, 750 megawatts (MW), representing approximately half of the country’s conventional power generation capacity, risked being taken out of operation.

This would coincide with the expiry of the transitional period granted for the six polluting units at Dhekelia power station, with a combined capacity of 360MW, and the first three units at Vasiliko, with a combined capacity of 390MW.

Demetriou said Disy did not support “the temporary and expensive solutions being pursued through the activation of the so-called capacity mechanism”.

“Interim solutions are extremely expensive and simply divert us from the proper path towards the green transition, which sooner or later we will be obliged to follow,” she said.

The proposals presented by Demetriou include the implementation of major energy projects, namely the arrival of natural gas and the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), alongside the large-scale deployment of photovoltaic systems and energy storage facilities.

Disy also proposes supporting households and businesses in installing photovoltaic and energy storage systems and investing in energy-saving measures, while accelerating investments by the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) and the system operator to expand and upgrade the electricity network.

The party is also calling for a two-year extension to the operation of the three conventional units at Vasiliko, with the aim of avoiding the activation of the costly capacity mechanism, as well as immediate coordination among all stakeholders and the removal of bureaucratic and administrative obstacles.

Demetriou stressed that instead of temporary and costly solutions, Cyprus needed permanent investments that would deliver tangible economic benefits for households, businesses and the economy.

She called on the government to present, “without further delays”, a comprehensive and credible strategic plan setting out specific decisions, actions and timetables to ensure electricity supply adequacy and reduce costs.

Disy, she added, was ready to support any government plan and any legislative or other initiative necessary “to ensure an adequate electricity supply at a lower price for consumers”.