Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Thursday defended the government’s decision to extend its offer of financial support to households earning as much as €100,000 per year in its announcement of a total of 12 pre-Christmas financial support measures.

He insisted that the figure was chosen based on analyses undertaken by the statistical service, which “utilises international criteria, such as those set by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development”.

Based on those statistics, he said, an annual household income of €100,000 “constitutes the upper income level of the middle class”.

The government had on Wednesday announced what President Nikos Christodoulides described as an “extraordinary, one-off financial grant to families with children” who have an annual household income of up to €100,000 per year, but Keravnos on Thursday moved to stress that this was not the only measure announced by the government.

As such, he urged the public to not only focus on this one measure, but to “see the overall picture, the wood, as it is commonly said, so that not everyone only sees their own tree”.

He was then asked to comment on whether one-off payments to families are enough to “address social inequality”, and said that “creating permanent infrastructure is preferable to taking temporary measures”, but that “implementing comprehensive policies takes time”.

‘You cannot solve all the problems overnight’

“For many years in Cyprus, policies concerning both infrastructure and institutions have not been significantly executed. The government is now recognising these problems and moving forward to address them. You cannot solve all the problems overnight,” he said.

Asked about the upset expressed by pensioners’ union Ekysy, which pointed out that the majority of pensioners do not stand to directly financially gain from the new measures, he said that the government “seeks to address the problem both through support measures and through pension reform”.

Discussions regarding the government’s planned reform to the pension system are ongoing, and Keravnos said that the government “recognises the problems” faced by low-income pensioners at present.

On the matter of the new CY One Card, which Christodoulides had a day earlier said will allow the government to send financial aid to people who need it “more quickly and more simply”, he stressed the need to “maintain flexibility in taking measures”.

The card, he said, will “allow the government to intervene more directly and in a targeted period, wherever and whenever the need arises”.

“It is an important step. If we can have this digital capability, many things can be improved and changed,” he said.