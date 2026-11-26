Nicosia criminal court said on Thursday it would deliver its decision in early December regarding a motion filed by the defendants seeking a trial within a trial, in the case concerning the allegedly irregular naturalisation of Asian investors.

In what is also known as the ‘golden passports’ trial, the defendants are former transport minister Marios Demetriades, Andreas Demetriades, Demetris Demetriades, Giorgos Demetriades, Eleni Simillidi, Jing Wang, Josef Friedrich Santin, Vasiliki Georgiou-Santin, Andreas Demetriades & Co LLC and Delsk Business Services Ltd.

They face charges of corruption, bribery, conspiracy to defraud and money laundering related to the naturalisation of 19 Asian investors in the context of the now-defunct citizenship-by-investment scheme. Other charges include the unjustified use of a reduced 5 per cent VAT rate and the use of fictitious invoices for money transfers.

Meanwhile defendants Josef Friedrich Santin, Vasiliki Georgiou-Santin, and Delsk Ltd face charges of influence peddling.

All defendants deny the charges.

On Thursday, the court heard from both sides arguments for and against having a trial within a trial.

The defence says that a great deal of the material which prosecutors intend to present was obtained unlawfully during the police investigation. The material had been seized by police while executing three search warrants in late July 2021.

Attorney Elias Stefanou, representing six of the defendants, contends that a great deal of the material violates attorney-client privilege as well as the privacy of communications.

He has argued that much of the evidence seized is irrelevant to the case. Police had exceeded the scope of the warrants.

The contested material comes from the law firm Demetriades & Co LLC. It consists of mobile phones, computer towers, hard disks, memory storage devices as well as paper files.

The defence says a trial within a trial is needed to determine the lawfulness of the evidence, before the trial proper can proceed.

Prosecutors countered that should the court accept the motion, it would produce “interminable proceedings”.

The court adjourned to December 9, at which date it will announce its decision on whether to have a trial within a trial.

This is one of four court cases filed in relation to the ‘golden passports’ scheme.

The most prominent one, involving former House president Demetris Syllouris and former Akel MP Christakis Giovani, resulted in acquittals in February this year.