The Nicosia municipality on Thursday said it is installing anti-slip surfaces at pedestrian crossings along several major roads as part of efforts to improve pedestrian safety across the city.

The works include the installation of tactile studs and red anti-slip surfaces at crossings on Michael Karaolis Street and Grivsa Digenis Avenue, with further work scheduled for Grivas Digenis Avenue and Spyros Kyprianou Avenue.

The municipality told the Cyprus Mail that the works are intended to make pedestrian crossings safer.

It stressed what it described as “the long-term benefits” of the improvements.