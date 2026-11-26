Cyprus is expected to end 2026 with a single-digit decline in tourist arrivals and revenue, although both are forecast to remain above 2024 levels, Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis said this week, describing this year as the industry’s most difficult in decades.

Speaking at the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) annual tourism conference in Nicosia, Koumis said 2026 had initially been expected to deliver another record year before external developments disrupted demand.

Instead, the industry faced what he described as its biggest tourism crisis in decades, with regional instability and changing travel patterns affecting bookings, particularly during March and April.

Nevertheless, he expects the year to finish with a single-digit fall in both arrivals and revenue compared with 2025, which was Cyprus’ strongest year on record.

The latest figures from the state statistical service support that assessment. Tourist arrivals reached 3.91 million between January and October 2026, down 5.6 per cent from 4.14m during the same period last year.

Cyprus’ government spending on social benefits rose by €120 million in the first ten months of 2026, with higher healthcare and welfare payments contributing to an overall increase in expenditure, according to figures released by the Treasury.

Spending on social benefits reached €1.63 billion by the end of October, up from €1.51 billion during the corresponding period of 2025, representing an increase of 8 per cent.

The rise was driven mainly by an additional €90 million in healthcare benefits, while social welfare payments increased by a further €30 million.

Overall government expenditure reached €7.79 billion, equivalent to 68 per cent of the annual budget allocation, compared with €7.36 billion, or 66 per cent, in the first ten months of 2025.

Cyprus will seek greater EU support for affordable housing and faster construction, as Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou joins European counterparts in Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss ways to increase housing supply and attract investment.

The informal meeting of EU housing ministers, held under Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the EU, will focus on planning incentives, state land, faster building permits and new construction technologies, alongside financing for affordable and social housing.

According to the Interior Ministry, Ioannou will present Cyprus’ housing policies and call for European cooperation to deliver practical support while recognising the different needs of member states.

Philip Morris International (PMI) contributed nearly €343 billion to the European Union economy between 2021 and 2025, while its European operations supported around 164,000 jobs last year, according to the company’s latest economic footprint study.

The findings, compiled by EY-Parthenon and presented in Brussels on October 15, highlight the scale of PMI’s manufacturing, investment, research and export activities across Europe as the company continues its transition towards smoke-free products.

The Cyprus Mail attended the presentation in Brussels, where the study’s findings were outlined, and subsequently interviewed Marco Hannappel, President of PMI’s Europe Region, about the company’s European investment strategy, regulatory priorities, illicit tobacco trade and efforts to prevent underage access to tobacco and nicotine products.

In the interview given to the Cyprus Mail, Hannappel argued that Europe’s ambitions to improve competitiveness and maintain high public health standards should not be regarded as conflicting priorities, provided regulation is predictable, proportionate and grounded in scientific evidence.

Cyprus’ shipping industry is preparing for crucial negotiations at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) next week, as technical talks already under way in London seek to resolve disagreements over emissions charges, cleaner fuels and global shipping regulations.

The 23rd Intersessional Working Group on Greenhouse Gas Emissions (ISWG-GHG 23) began meeting this week, November 23, and will continue until Friday, November 27, examining outstanding issues surrounding the proposed IMO Net-Zero Framework.

Its findings will feed into the 85th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 85), which officially opens at IMO headquarters in London on Monday, November 30, and runs until December 3.

A further extraordinary session could take place on Friday, December 4, although the IMO has made clear that this remains subject to confirmation by MEPC 85.

EasyJet, which operates flights connecting Cyprus with several European destinations, reported a 96 per cent collapse in annual pre-tax profit on Wednesday, as the Middle East conflict drove up fuel costs and weakened passenger demand.

The British low-cost airline’s reported pre-tax profit fell to £24 million for the financial year ending September 30, 2026, compared with £658m a year earlier.

Meanwhile, headline pre-tax profit, which excludes certain exceptional items, dropped 89 per cent to £71m, from £665m in 2025, falling short of analysts’ expectations.

The results reflect the pressure facing European airlines following the conflict in the Middle East, which sent aviation fuel prices higher and prompted travellers to delay bookings.

Cypriot technology companies could gain access to new markets, international expertise and business partnerships following CITEA’s recent mission to China, where meetings with Huawei, Alibaba, Temu and MiniMax opened discussions on artificial intelligence, digital services and potential joint initiatives, according to Matina Zisiadou, director of the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA).

Zisiadou said international networking, the exchange of expertise and the pursuit of new business partnerships were “essential prerequisites for developing a competitive and outward-looking technology ecosystem”.

In this context, she explained that CITEA participated for the first time in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2026, as part of the Cyprus Pavilion.

Alongside its presence at the Cyprus Pavilion, CITEA held a series of business meetings with major international technology companies, including Temu, Huawei, Alibaba and MiniMax.

A free training programme aimed at helping Cypriot businesses develop their export activities will run in Nicosia from December 1-17, 2026, with the Cyprus Productivity Centre and the Trade Service organising six sessions for business owners and senior executives.

The 18-hour programme, delivered over six sessions, is designed to provide companies with practical knowledge and tools to establish or strengthen their presence in international markets.

The initiative is organised by the Cyprus Productivity Centre, operating under the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance, and the Trade Service of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will also contribute through a presentation on developing the export activity of Cypriot businesses, as part of its institutional role in promoting trade and supporting companies.

Cyprus must diversify its tourism offering, invest in technology and improve visitor experiences if it is to remain competitive beyond 2030, according to Eurobank, highlighting the need to develop the island into a year-round destination.

Speaking at the annual tourism conference organised by the Cyprus Tourism Enterprises Association (Stek), which was supported by Eurobank, Antonis Nicolaides, the bank’s head of commercial banking, said the industry faced a rapidly changing international market and could not rely on its past success to secure future growth.

The conference, titled “Tourism Beyond 2030 – Competing in an Era of Constant Change”, examined international trends shaping the sector, changing traveller expectations, the growing influence of technology and artificial intelligence, and strategies for strengthening Cyprus’ competitiveness over the coming decade.

Nicolaides said tourism had traditionally been one of the main pillars of the Cypriot economy, making a significant contribution to growth, employment and investment.

However, he warned that the global tourism market was changing faster than ever, with travellers increasingly seeking authentic experiences, quality, convenience and personalised services.

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) is joining a €5 million European project aimed at helping universities turn academic research into commercial products and industrial innovation, with a particular focus on sustainable and human-centred manufacturing.

The four-year VALORWIDE project, funded by the European Commission under Horizon Europe, brings together 14 universities, innovation agencies and industry organisations from seven European countries to strengthen links between researchers and businesses.

Tepak participated in the project’s kick-off meeting in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on October 19-20, represented by Stelios Yiatros, Alexandros Charalambides and Antonia Christou.

The initiative seeks to address the gap between academic research and commercial application, particularly in countries receiving EU support to strengthen their research and innovation capacity.

Eurobank has reaffirmed its commitment to financing projects supporting Cyprus’ energy transition and economic development, highlighting the importance of strategic infrastructure and regional partnerships at the 14th Energy Symposium held in Nicosia this week.

The bank supported the event, which focused on the major challenges facing the energy sector and its future, at a time when energy security, the green transition and geopolitical developments are increasingly shaping regional economies.

The symposium took place as Cyprus advances major energy infrastructure projects, considers how best to develop its energy resources and faces persistent challenges over electricity costs, energy security and the competitiveness of its economy.

Developments across the Eastern Mediterranean also underline the importance of strategic infrastructure and regional cooperation in determining the sector’s future, Eurobank said.

Cyprus has more than 524 active startups, attracted over €1 billion in private investment since 2020 and has an estimated technology company value of €4 billion, according to a new mapping of the island’s innovation ecosystem by Dionysis Partsinevelos, an associate at venture capital firm 33East and an analyst at G4 Ventures.

The analysis identified 123 deep technology startups, more than 120 investors, 25 support programmes and 78 universities and research institutions operating across the country.

Its figures point to a growing technology sector, although investment remains concentrated in a relatively small number of companies and much of the capital raised by Cyprus-based businesses may not be retained in the local economy.

Cyprus is seeking closer ties with its scientific and entrepreneurial community in Britain to help turn research into commercially successful businesses, with Konstantinos Kleovoulou, Director of Research and Innovation at the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, joining founders, investors and researchers at a Cyprus Seeds event in London.

The gathering, held this week, at the Cyprus High Commission, brought together members of the Cypriot diaspora to discuss the progress of the island’s research and innovation sector, emerging opportunities and the obstacles that continue to hold back its growth.

According to the Deputy Ministry, Kleovoulou exchanged views with participants on how Cyprus could develop a more competitive innovation ecosystem, particularly by strengthening international connections and drawing on the experience of Cypriot professionals working abroad.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced that it approved the listing of €50 million in 13-week government treasury bills issued by the Republic of Cyprus, with trading scheduled to begin on November 27, 2026.

The listing covers 50,000 treasury bills, each with a nominal value of €1,000, forming the 11th issue of the 2026 series.

The securities were awarded through an auction held on November 23, 2026, and will run from November 27, 2026, to February 26, 2027.

The exchange said it had accepted the listing under Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

Louis Plc has asked shareholders to update their personal contact details ahead of a general meeting expected to be called to discuss a proposed reorganisation plan.

In a notice to shareholders, the company said updated information was needed as soon as possible, particularly where postal addresses had changed.

Shareholders are also being encouraged to provide their email addresses, where possible, to allow the company to communicate with them more quickly and securely.

McDonald’s Cyprus managing director Elena Andreou called on family businesses to give the next generation room to lead, as the company, which now employs more than 1,800 people across Cyprus, was recognised this week for its contribution to the country’s labour market.

Speaking at the 25th Leadership and HR Management Conference in Nicosia, Andreou argued that leaders are not born but made, drawing on her own experience of stepping into a position of responsibility before she felt ready for it.

“I certainly wasn’t ready at all at the time,” she said, recalling that what made the difference was having people around her who believed she could succeed.

The distinction was presented as part of The People Economy Honors, an initiative introduced this year by conference to recognise 20 of the country’s largest employers and their contribution to employment, professional development and the wider economy.

PwC Cyprus is looking to strengthen its relationship with former employees, bringing together members of its alumni network at an event held this week, to exchange experiences and explore opportunities for professional collaboration.

With more than 1,700 members, the PwC Cyprus Alumni Network brings together professionals who have worked at the firm over the years and share a common professional background.

According to the company, the aim is to further develop the network by maintaining relationships beyond an individual’s time at the firm, while creating more opportunities for networking, exchanging knowledge and building professional connections.

The event opened with remarks by Andreas Yiasemides, CEO of PwC Cyprus, and Petros Maroudias, partner and head of the PwC Cyprus Alumni Network.

Paphos will have approximately 12,500 licensed hotel beds operating during the winter season from December 2026 to March 2027, an increase of 2,000 compared with last year, the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) has announced.

The figure represents around 45 per cent of the district’s total licensed accommodation capacity, according to a survey conducted by Etap in collaboration with the Cyprus Hotel Association’s Paphos district branch, the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) and independent hoteliers.

The survey found that accommodation available during the winter months covers all categories of accommodation, although most establishments that suspend operations do so between December and February.

Etap also pointed out that there is no official data on short-term rental properties that remain available either seasonally or throughout the year.