MHV announces the rebranding of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, which will return in 2027 as Aliis Resort Porto Heli – MGallery Collection, becoming the first hotel of Accor’s upscale MGallery Collection in the Peloponnese.

Porto Heli, November, 2026 – MHV announces the arrival of the first hotel complex in the Peloponnese that joins Accor’s prestigious MGallery Collection, as of 2027 the iconic Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli will reintroduce itself as Aliis Resort Porto Heli – MGallery Collection, after an extent renovation and expansion. The stunning seafront resort will be introducing its local and international guests to a new concept of slow living holiday, located on one of the most privileged spots of the Greek Riviera.

Nikki Beach Porto Heli – 05-08, May 2026

The resort’s new name “Aliis” derives from the old Greek word “fishermen” («αλιείς»), and pays tribute to the history of the land, where once stood a small port with the same name: here fishermen lived with the sea, here days moved to the rhythm of the tides, and the brand-new resort’s name still carries that same feeling. “Aliis” however isn’t about the past, it’s about a way of life that still exists here, and all guests will get to experience it first hand, backdropped by the blue colour of the sea, the golden colour of the sand, and the red colour of the sunset.

Aliis Resort Porto Heli – MGallery Collection will consist of 65 rooms, which bring together generous indoor and outdoor spaces with stunning design, breathtaking sea views and amazing private pools and jacuzzis in most of them. The impressive, seafront infinity pool, offering direct access to the sandy beach and the crystal-clear sea waters, will surely become the beating heart of the brand-new resort all-day long, while a signature rooftop restaurant and bar will be offering panoramic views to the sea and the sunset.

The resort will present guests with two restaurants, offering amazing local and international tastes, a vibrant pool bar, an outdoor pools, a golden-sand beach with lush sunbeds and luxurious beach facilities, a spa & wellness hub, as well as a carefully curated experience programme, designed to satisfy the needs of each and every guest. From family-friendly meditation sessions to cocktails under the stars, and from exploring the surrounding area to strolling around the verdant resort gardens, every day here blends luxurious facilities and impeccable services with stunning natural beauties and local flair.

The resort is located just a 2,5-hour drive or a 2 hours ferry ride from Athens, while it serves as an excellent base point for exploring some of the country’s most popular islands and continental destinations, as well as archaeological sites of great significance.

The arrival of the first MGallery in the Peloponnese, and in one of the Greek Riviera’s most privileged locations, stays consistent with MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture’s commitment to offer unique luxury lifestyle experiences to its guests, through its prestigious hospitality and real estate projects in Cyprus, Greece and the East Mediterranean.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC

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Aliis Resort Porto Heli – MGallery Collection

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