Alpha Bank spent €8,080,875.92 buying back 1,746,528 of its own shares on the Athens stock market between November 16 and November 20, 2026, the lender announced in a statement.

The purchases were carried out under the bank’s share buy-back programme, which was approved by shareholders at its annual general meeting on June 26, 2026.

The shares were acquired at an average price of €4.6268 each, according to the announcement.

The bulk of the purchases took place on November 18, when Alpha Bank bought 1,060,719 shares for a total of €4.85m, at an average price of €4.5702.

The remaining 685,809 shares were purchased on November 17 for approximately €3.23m, at an average price of €4.7144.

On November 17, the shares traded at prices ranging from €4.702 to €4.725, while the November 18 purchases were made at prices between €4.514 and €4.60.

Following the latest transactions, Alpha Bank holds 23,105,232 of its own shares, equivalent to 1.02 per cent of its total share capital.

The announcement follows an earlier statement dated July 31, 2026, concerning the bank’s buy-back programme.