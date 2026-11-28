Stephon Castle poured in 26 points as the host San Antonio Spurs rallied in the second half for a 99-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in an NBA Cup West Group C clash.

Victor Wembanyama added 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Spurs, who earned a berth in the NBA Cup quarterfinals as the West’s wild-card representative based on their 3-1 record and point differential.

The Lakers, who went 2-2, were eliminated from the league’s in-season tournament.

Los Angeles led by 20 points in the second quarter but couldn’t hold on despite 31 points from Luka Doncic. Wembanyama had nine points and grabbed six rebounds in the third quarter, and the game went to the final period tied at 68.

Heat 108, Knicks 105

Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 25 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 4:02 left for Miami, which blew all of a 23-point lead before hanging on to beat New York.

The Heat finished 3-1 in East Group B action but did not advance to the Cup’s knockout phase. The Knicks, the defending NBA Cup champions, fell to 1-3 in group play and also were eliminated from contention.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 23 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 11 of 14 since a 0-4 start. Jalen Brunson scored 27 points for the Knicks, whose six-game winning streak was snapped.

Pistons 113, Bucks 98

Isaiah Joe scored 22 points and host Detroit advanced to the knockout round in the NBA Cup with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Pistons tied Orlando and Toronto in East Group A with 3-1 records, but Detroit won the group on point differential. The Bucks ended up last in the group at 0-4.

Elijah Harkless had 14 points and seven assists while Paul Reed tossed in 14 points and seven rebounds, both off the Detroit bench.

Rookie Brayden Burries led Milwaukee with 23 points, and he grabbed seven rebounds.

76ers 111, Pacers 87

LeBron James had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Philadelphia cruise to a victory over Indiana in Indianapolis.

Anfernee Simons added 19 points off the bench and Joel Embiid posted 14 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who won their seventh game in eight tries and clinched NBA Cup East Group B at 3-1 to advance to the knockout round.

Jay Huff scored 18 points to lead the Pacers, who dropped their fifth game in six tries. Indiana went 1-3 in NBA Cup action.

Raptors 124, Nets 100

Scottie Barnes scored 34 points and Immanuel Quickley added a triple-double as Toronto routed visiting Brooklyn. Quickley wound up with 24 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Quickley erupted in a pivotal third quarter, scoring 16 points, including a flurry of three 3-pointers in a little more than a minute. The Raptors finished 3-1 in NBA Cup East Group A competition but failed to advance due to a point-differential tiebreaker.

Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. put up 21 points apiece for the Nets, who finished 1-3 in Cup play.

Hawks 87, Celtics 86

Jalen Johnson scored 24 points and added 12 rebounds to help visiting Atlanta finish first in NBA Cup East Group C by edging Boston.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Hawks, who finished first in East Group C with a 3-1 record. Boston also finished 3-1 in group play to earn a wild-card berth and will be the East’s No 4 seed.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker amassed 20 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta. Jayson Tatum had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Boston, while Neemias Queta added 11 points and a career-high 22 rebounds.

Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 109

Cedric Coward scored 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting, and Memphis held on for a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Javon Small added 19 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who won NBA Cup West Group B with a 3-1 record to advance to the knockout round.

Ayo Dosunmu tallied 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting to lead the Timberwolves, who dropped to 3-1 in the in-season tournament and were eliminated on a tiebreaker.

Mavericks 113, Suns 109

Cooper Flagg had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and the Dallas overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat host Phoenix and clinch home-court advantage in the NBA Cup knockout round.

Flagg’s tip-in capped a furious charge to give the Mavs a 107-106 lead with 56 seconds left, and his jumper made it 109-106 with 23.9 seconds left. Dallas has won five in a row and finished 4-0 in West Group A.

Devin Booker had 31 points and five 3-pointers, and his three with six seconds left brought the Suns within 111-109 before Max Christie sank two more free throws. Phoenix wound up 1-3 in NBA Cup group play.

Nuggets 120, Jazz 107

Jamal Murray took over late and scored a game-high 36 points to lift Denver past Utah in Salt Lake City.

Murray scored 12 points in the final six minutes as Denver overcame a five-point deficit. The Nuggets finished 3-1 in NBA Cup West Group A pool play but failed to advance to the Cup’s knockout stage. Denver’s Nikola Jokic added 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds.

The Jazz fell to 1-10 at home and concluded NBA Cup action with a 0-4 mark. Utah’s Keyonte George scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half.

Pelicans 105, Clippers 104

Trey Murphy III saved eight of his 25 points for the final 6:08, Herb Jones dropped in a clinching free throw with 9.6 seconds left and New Orleans snapped a ten-game losing streak in NBA Cup play with a victory over Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

Zion Williamson also had 25 points for the Pelicans, who finished 1-3 in NBA Cup West Group B.

Darius Garland had a team-high 19 points for the Clippers, but threw away a pass with 11.6 seconds left and Los Angeles down by three. Los Angeles also went 1-3 in NBA Cup play.

Trail Blazers 116, Warriors 94

Deni Avdija registered 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Portland never trailed while posting a victory over visiting Golden State.

Toumani Camara had 20 points and eight rebounds and Scoot Henderson scored 18 points for the Trail Blazers, who won NBA Cup West Group C on a tiebreaker after going 3-1. Portland star Damian Lillard (calf) missed his first game of the season.

Yaxel Lendeborg scored 18 points and De’Anthony Melton added 17 for the Warriors, who went 2-2 in West Group C play and were eliminated.