Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides on Saturday underlined the need to strengthen human resources in nursing and midwifery to ensure the sustainability of the health system.

Addressing the audience at the 33rd Pancyprian Nursing and Midwifery conference, organised by the Cyprus Association of Nurses and Midwives, Charalambides highlighted that the ageing population led to increased care needs.

He said that attracting more young people to the two professions, as well as creating conditions for them to remain in the job was a priority for the staffing of the general health system.

The minister referred to information provided to schools and educational institutions, raising awareness among students for the requirements needed to pursue a career in nursing or midwifery, as well as the professional opportunities they offer.

He then went on to refer to the cost of studies, which he said could affect the study choices of young people and referred to the government’s annual sponsorship programme for undergraduate students of nursing and midwifery which has been voted in by parliament.

He said that state financial support can encourage more people to pursue the studies they want.

Charalambides emphasised the quality of clinical education, saying that plans for its upgrading were underway in cooperation with universities to provide students with sufficient time and guidance to connect theory with the responsibilities they will assume in practice.

He highlighted the importance of improved working conditions, support, as well as the recognition of the contribution of nurses and midwives.

He urged the association to submit the conference’s recommendations, emphasising that its members’ experience could inform decisions on education and professional practice and assured the ministry’s intention for a continued cooperation.