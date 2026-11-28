Guest recipes with Yvoni Nicolaidou and Vasilia Kouppanou

Roasted Butternut Squash & Feta Salad with Pepitas

This warm salad is represents the very best kind of seasonal cooking: simple, unhurried, and deeply satisfying. The balance of flavours and textures in this dish is what makes it so compelling and so reliably excellent. Salty, creamy feta crumbled generously over the hot squash provides a mineral sharpness that cuts through the sweetness in exactly the right way and with exactly the right degree of contrast.

Earthy pepitas – pumpkin seeds toasted in a dry pan until they begin to pop and take on some colour – add crunch and a gentle nuttiness that ties every element together beautifully. A simple dressing of maple syrup and apple cider vinegar, whisked together with a little olive oil, brings the whole plate into sharp, clean, and elegant focus without overwhelming any of the individual flavours it is designed to complement.

Peppery rocket or watercress beneath keeps things fresh, lively, and light. This is a salad you will return to again and again through the cooler months of the year without ever tiring of it.

Butternut squash is extraordinarily rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A – essential for immune function, eye health, and healthy skin cell renewal. Roasting it in olive oil enhances the absorption of these fat-soluble nutrients significantly, making the method as nutritionally sound as it is delicious.

1 small butternut squash (approx. 600g), peeled and cubed

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

80g rocket or watercress

80g feta cheese, crumbled

3 tbsp pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Salt and black pepper

Preheat the oven to 200C. Toss the squash cubes with 2 tbsp olive oil, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Spread in a single layer on a large baking tray and roast for 22-25 minutes, turning once halfway, until golden at the edges.

While the squash roasts, toast the pepitas in a dry pan over medium heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring, until they begin to pop. Tip onto a plate to cool.

Whisk together the remaining 1 tbsp olive oil, the maple syrup, and the apple cider vinegar to make the dressing. Season lightly.

Spread the rocket or watercress across a large serving platter. Top with the warm roasted squash and crumble over the feta generously.

Scatter the toasted pepitas over the top and drizzle with the dressing. Serve immediately while warm.

Yvoni Nicolaidou is a pediatric and prenatal dietitian ([email protected]) and Vasilia Kouppanou is an oncology dietitian ([email protected]) urnutrisource.com