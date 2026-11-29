Gunmen ambushed two trucks carrying coal miners in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan on Sunday, killing 11 of them before fleeing, police said.

The attack took place in the mountainous district of Kohlu, an area of Balochistan that has recently seen a surge in militant attacks.

Kohlu Police Chief Tayyab Iqbal said the miners, who worked at the Chamalang coal mines, were travelling in two mini-trucks when gunmen intercepted the vehicles.

“The attackers freed the two drivers, took the miners to a nearby mountainous area and killed them,” Iqbal said.

The area has been cordoned off and police have launched a search operation for the attackers, he added.

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, calling it an act of extreme brutality.

Balochistan, a mineral-rich province which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has long been plagued by a separatist insurgency.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack. Pakistani authorities have accused the Baloch Liberation Army of many recent killings in the restive province.