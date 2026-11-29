Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested on Sunday afternoon over an attack on a 23-year-old man in Limassol, in which a machete was found at the scene, police said.

Officers were alerted at around 5am to an injured man in the Kato Polemidia area, after which they established that a group of people had attacked him minutes earlier, striking him on several parts of his body with offensive weapons.

The victim, a foreign national, was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where doctors found blunt force trauma to the head. He was discharged, and the machete has been taken as evidence.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.