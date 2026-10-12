November is when Cyprus finally begins to leave summer behind. The beaches are quieter, evenings become noticeably cooler and the first proper spells of rain can arrive. But for visitors escaping northern European weather, the island can still feel remarkably mild.

Average daytime temperatures on the coast are around the low 20s Celsius, there are still plenty of sunny days and the Mediterranean retains much of the heat it accumulated over summer. Swimming is certainly possible, although by November a beach holiday comes with no guarantee of beach weather.

That is also part of the attraction.

November is one of the quietest and, for some activities, one of the best times to explore Cyprus. Archaeological sites are far more comfortable to walk around than in July or August, hiking conditions improve dramatically and the cities continue with normal life after the summer tourists have largely disappeared.

It is also the beginning of a different Cyprus: greener landscapes after the first rains, quieter mountain villages and migratory birds returning to the island’s wetlands.

For travellers who want guaranteed heat and long days beside a swimming pool, November is a gamble. For those who want mild weather, fewer crowds and a more relaxed look at the island, it can be an excellent time to visit.

Cyprus weather in November

November weather in Cyprus is best described as mild and increasingly changeable.

Official tourism figures put the average daytime temperature at around 22°C, falling to about 13°C at night, with roughly seven hours of sunshine per day.

On the coast, days can still feel surprisingly warm. Sitting outside for lunch in a T-shirt is entirely realistic when the sun is shining, and temperatures can climb above the monthly average during warm spells.

Once the sun disappears, however, November feels very different from September or early October. A jacket or jumper becomes useful in the evening and mornings can be cool.

Visitors should also expect much greater variation from one day to another. Several days of sunshine can be followed by thunderstorms or a spell of unsettled weather.

In other words, November is not winter in the northern European sense, but neither is it reliably summer.

Cyprus in November at a glance

Average daytime temperature Around 22°C Average night temperature Around 13°C Sunshine Around 7 hours a day Sea temperature Generally above 22°C in the open sea Rain Increasing; several rainy days during the month Crowds Low Beach holiday Possible, but weather-dependent Walking and sightseeing Excellent

How warm is Cyprus in November?

For many visitors, particularly those arriving from Britain or northern Europe, November in Cyprus can feel pleasantly warm during the day.

T-shirts are perfectly realistic on sunny afternoons. Sitting outside for lunch is common and locals will often still be enjoying café terraces while much of Europe has already moved indoors.

But there is an important difference between warm and hot.

November should not be booked on the assumption that every day will reach 25°C or that you will spend a week beside the hotel pool. Some days may feel almost summery; others can be cloudy, windy or wet.

There is also a noticeable difference between the beginning and end of the month. Early November often retains more of the feel of autumn sunshine, while by late November the island is moving towards its winter weather pattern.

If temperature is the deciding factor in your holiday, September and October are safer choices. If 20°C-plus sunshine is a bonus rather than a requirement, November becomes much more attractive.

Does it rain in Cyprus in November?

Yes. November marks a significant change in Cyprus’s rainfall pattern.

After the almost completely dry summer, the chance of rain begins increasing in October and becomes much more noticeable in November.

That does not normally mean days of continuous drizzle.

Cyprus rain frequently arrives in relatively short, intense spells. A thunderstorm can produce a considerable amount of rain before sunshine returns later in the day.

Weather can also be highly localised. It is quite possible for heavy rain to fall in one part of the island while another remains dry.

Visitors should therefore take November forecasts seriously, but not panic when they see rain symbols covering several days. A forecast of showers does not necessarily mean an entire day will be lost.

There are exceptions. Strong Mediterranean weather systems can occasionally bring prolonged rain, thunderstorms, hail and local flooding.

Can you swim in Cyprus in November?

Yes – but this is where expectations matter.

The Mediterranean cools much more slowly than the air. Official Cyprus tourism information says the temperature of the open sea remains above 22°C from June through November.

That means the water can still be comfortable enough for swimming, particularly for visitors accustomed to cooler seas.

You will certainly see people swimming in November, and on a sunny, calm day a few hours at the beach can still feel wonderful.

The problem is not necessarily the water temperature. It is what happens when you get out.

Wind, cloud and lower air temperatures can make swimming considerably less appealing than it was a month earlier. A 22°C sea feels very different when the air is around 20°C and breezy than when the temperature outside is approaching 30°C.

So, can you swim? Absolutely.

Should you book a November holiday expecting to swim every day? No.

If swimming and sunbathing are the main purpose of your trip, October is the safer shoulder-season choice.

Can you sunbathe in Cyprus in November?

On the right day, yes.

Cyprus can have beautifully clear, warm days well into November and sheltered beaches can become warm enough for sunbathing around the middle of the day.

But November is unpredictable.

Cloud, wind and showers become more likely, while the days are substantially shorter than during summer. Even after a warm afternoon, temperatures can fall quickly towards sunset.

Think of November sunbathing as a very pleasant possibility rather than something your holiday depends upon.

Which part of Cyprus is warmest in November?

There is no single resort that can guarantee better November weather, and differences between the coastal areas are generally modest.

Paphos and the west receive more exposure to weather systems arriving from the Mediterranean, while the southeast around Ayia Napa and Protaras can sometimes remain drier. Larnaca and Limassol also benefit from their coastal locations.

Nicosia is different. Inland temperatures can still be pleasantly warm during the day, but nights are cooler because the capital does not benefit from the moderating effect of the sea.

The biggest temperature difference is found in the mountains.

Troodos in November is a completely different proposition from the coast. Temperatures are considerably lower, particularly after sunset, and proper warm clothing may be necessary.

That contrast is worth remembering when planning a day trip. You can leave a sunny coast dressed in a T-shirt and arrive in a mountain village wishing you had brought a jacket.

What is open in Cyprus in November?

This is one of the most important considerations when choosing where to stay.

Cyprus does not close for winter, but some of its resorts do become very quiet.

Paphos remains one of the easiest coastal destinations for a November holiday. It is a working town as well as a tourist destination, so restaurants, cafés, supermarkets and other services continue operating throughout the year.

Limassol is even less seasonal. It is a large business and residential centre and remains busy throughout winter. November visitors will find little sense that the city has shut down after summer.

Larnaca is similarly suitable for an off-season visit. Its seafront, city centre, cafés and restaurants serve residents as well as tourists and remain active year-round.

Nicosia has virtually no tourism season in the conventional sense. November can actually be one of the better months to explore the capital because walking around the old city is considerably more comfortable than during the intense heat of summer.

The biggest change occurs in Ayia Napa and Protaras.

Ayia Napa does not completely close, but many businesses aimed specifically at summer tourists shut or reduce their hours as the season ends.

Protaras is more seasonal still. By November, a significant number of hotels, bars and restaurants may have closed for winter and some resort areas can feel extremely quiet.

That is not necessarily a disadvantage. Visitors seeking empty beaches and peace may love it.

But anyone expecting the atmosphere of July or September will find a very different place.

Always check directly with a hotel or particular attraction if it is central to your trip, as winter opening dates can change from year to year.

Are there many tourists in Cyprus in November?

No – and for some travellers this is one of November’s biggest advantages.

The summer crowds have largely disappeared, school holidays are over and the busiest archaeological sites and tourist attractions are much quieter.

Restaurants are easier to book, roads are quieter around tourist areas and popular coastal walks become far more peaceful.

November also offers a different perspective on Cyprus. In the cities and villages, daily life is much less dominated by tourism.

If your idea of a good holiday involves exploring rather than lying beside a resort pool, that can make November more appealing than peak summer.

Is Cyprus cheaper in November?

Generally, yes.

November falls firmly outside the main summer season and accommodation can be significantly better value than during July and August.

The difference is particularly noticeable in tourist resorts, although prices depend heavily on destination, hotel and flight availability.

Visitors should not assume that everything on the island suddenly becomes cheaper. Restaurant menus, supermarket prices and everyday costs do not change simply because it is November.

The savings are more likely to come from flights, hotels, villas and package holidays.

There is a trade-off: some seasonal hotels and restaurants will already have closed.

Best things to do in Cyprus in November

Some things in Cyprus are not merely possible in November – they are arguably better than they are in summer.

Hike in Troodos and Akamas

November brings some of the best walking conditions of the year.

In July and August, hiking exposed trails can be uncomfortable and potentially dangerous during the hottest part of the day. By November, daytime temperatures are far better suited to longer walks.

The Akamas Peninsula is particularly attractive, with trails around the Baths of Aphrodite and the western peninsula combining sea views with a landscape that begins to recover after the long, dry summer.

Troodos offers a completely different environment, with forest trails, waterfalls and mountain villages.

The first autumn rains also begin changing the colour of the countryside. The dusty browns of late summer gradually give way to green.

Mountain conditions can change quickly, however, so check the forecast and take warmer clothing even when the coast is sunny.

Explore archaeological sites without the heat

If ancient history is high on your list, November has a strong claim to being a better month than summer.

Paphos Archaeological Park, the Tombs of the Kings, Kourion and Ancient Amathus all involve substantial amounts of outdoor walking.

In August, exploring them around midday can be punishing. In November, you can spend several hours wandering around without organising the entire visit around finding shade.

There are fewer tour groups too, making some of Cyprus’s most important historical sites noticeably more peaceful.

Visit Cyprus’s wineries

The main grape harvest generally takes place earlier in the year, but November is an interesting time to visit the wine regions precisely because the frantic harvest period is over.

The year’s grapes have been picked and winemaking has moved into the cellar. For visitors, this means a quieter period for exploring wineries and the wine villages of the Troodos foothills.

The Limassol wine villages are particularly suitable for a November road trip, with places such as Omodos providing an easy combination of wineries, traditional architecture and lunch at a village taverna.

It is also a far more comfortable time to explore wine country than during the hottest weeks of summer.

Explore Nicosia and the old towns

Cyprus’s cities are often overlooked by summer visitors heading straight for the coast.

November is when they come into their own.

Walking through Nicosia’s walled old city in August temperatures approaching 40°C can be hard work. In November, it is a completely different experience.

The same applies to the historic centres of Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos. Cooler temperatures make it much easier to explore on foot, stop at museums and churches and spend time in neighbourhood cafés rather than constantly looking for air conditioning.

See the flamingos and migrating birds

November also marks one of Cyprus’s most interesting seasonal changes.

Cyprus lies on a major migration route between Europe, Asia and Africa, making autumn an important period for migrating birds.

And one of the island’s most distinctive winter visitors begins appearing around this time: the greater flamingo.

Flamingos migrate to Cyprus’s salt lakes as conditions become suitable following the autumn rains. Larnaca Salt Lake is the best-known location, while flamingos can also be seen at Akrotiri Salt Lake near Limassol.

Their arrival varies according to rainfall and conditions, so November is not a guarantee of large flocks. Numbers generally build as winter develops.

But if the rains have come, seeing flamingos feeding in a salt lake while aircraft descend towards Larnaca airport is one of those distinctly Cypriot experiences that summer visitors never see.

Birdwatchers should also look towards Akrotiri and other wetlands as the autumn migration continues.

Take a city break in Limassol

Limassol works particularly well outside the main holiday season.

Unlike a purpose-built resort, the city does not depend on summer tourism. Restaurants, bars, shops and cultural venues remain active throughout the year.

November weather is also much better suited to walking between the old town, castle area, marina and seafront than the intense temperatures of midsummer.

It is therefore a good choice for travellers looking for a few days of mild winter sun without needing a conventional resort holiday.

Spend a few days in Paphos

Paphos is another strong November base because it combines a functioning year-round town with some of Cyprus’s best-known historical attractions.

The harbour remains pleasant on sunny days, while the archaeological park and Tombs of the Kings are far easier to explore in cooler weather.

Paphos is also well positioned for trips into the western countryside and Akamas.

For a first-time visitor who wants both sightseeing and the possibility of a sunny afternoon beside the sea, it is arguably one of the safest choices in November.

Visiting Troodos in November

The mountains deserve special mention because visitors sometimes underestimate how different the climate can be.

November can be beautiful in Troodos, particularly as the landscape changes from the dry colours of summer and autumn rainfall begins to revive the countryside.

But do not dress for the coast.

Temperatures at higher elevations can be many degrees lower, particularly in the evening. Rain and mist are also more likely and conditions can change rapidly.

Snow is not something you should normally expect in November. Cyprus’s ski season, when there is sufficient snow for one, comes later in winter.

For November, think mountain walks, villages, monasteries, wineries and long lunches rather than skiing.

What should you pack for Cyprus in November?

Packing for November requires more thought than packing for summer because you may experience several seasons during the same trip.

Bring T-shirts and lighter clothing for sunny days, but also trousers, long sleeves and a jumper or light jacket for evenings.

A lightweight waterproof jacket or umbrella is sensible.

Comfortable walking shoes are particularly useful if you plan to visit archaeological sites or villages, while something warmer is advisable for trips into Troodos.

And do not leave all the summer essentials at home.

Sunglasses and sunscreen are still useful, and a swimsuit is worth packing. You may be very glad you brought it when the sun comes out.

The trick is layers rather than heavy winter clothing.

Cyprus vs other winter sun destinations in November

Cyprus is not the only option for Europeans looking for sunshine in November.

The Canary Islands, Madeira and Malta are obvious competitors, but they offer somewhat different types of holiday.

Destination Typical November daytime temperature Rain/weather From the UK Best for Cyprus Around 22°C Increasing chance of rain, but plenty of sunshine Around 4½–5 hours Culture, hiking, history, food and mild sun Canary Islands Around 23–25°C Generally drier, especially southern resorts Around 4–4½ hours Most reliable beach and pool weather Madeira Around 21–22°C Mild but wetter and changeable Around 4 hours Hiking, scenery and nature Malta Around 21°C Increasing rainfall Around 3–3½ hours History, city breaks and sightseeing

If maximum warmth and reliable sun are the priorities, the Canary Islands usually have the advantage in November.

Madeira competes strongly with Cyprus for walkers and nature lovers, although its Atlantic climate is different and rainfall can be more frequent.

Malta offers a similar combination of history, Mediterranean food and mild weather, with the advantage of a shorter flight from Britain.

Cyprus’s strength is the combination: the possibility of temperatures above 20°C, a relatively warm sea, mountains and hiking, major archaeological sites, functioning cities and considerably fewer tourists than in summer.

Price comparisons are harder because airfares and accommodation fluctuate considerably according to departure airport and dates. November, however, is off-season in Cyprus, so good-value accommodation can often be found outside major holiday periods.

For travellers seeking guaranteed beach weather, choose the Canaries.

For travellers who see sunshine as part of a wider holiday rather than the entire purpose of it, Cyprus becomes much more competitive.

November compared with October and December

November sits squarely between Cyprus’s extended summer and its short Mediterranean winter.

October November December Overall feel Late summer/early autumn Mild autumn/off-season Mediterranean winter Daytime temperature Usually mid-to-high 20s early in month Around low 20s Usually high teens Sea Warm Still relatively warm Cooler Swimming Usually comfortable Possible, weather-dependent Mainly for hardy swimmers Rain Increasing Noticeably more likely One of the wetter months Resorts Mostly still operating Seasonal resorts becoming quiet Many seasonal businesses closed Hiking Very good Excellent Good, weather permitting Crowds Low to moderate Low Low, except Christmas/New Year Best for Beach + sightseeing Walking, culture and mild winter sun Cities, villages and winter atmosphere

If you want the best chance of combining a beach holiday with sightseeing, [Cyprus in October] is the better choice.

November is the crossover month: less dependable for the beach, but arguably better for walking, archaeology and exploring the island.

By [Cyprus in December], winter has properly arrived, although by northern European standards it remains mild.

Is November a good time to visit Cyprus?

Yes – for the right traveller.

November is particularly good for walkers, because the heat that makes serious hiking difficult in summer has disappeared.

It is excellent for history and culture travellers, who can explore archaeological sites and old towns without extreme temperatures or peak-season crowds.

It can be rewarding for birdwatchers, with autumn migration and the first flamingos appearing at the salt lakes as winter approaches.

It also works well for anyone looking for an off-season city break in Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca or Nicosia.

And for visitors from colder parts of Europe, sitting outside in 22°C sunshine in November can feel like a very satisfactory form of winter escape – particularly when flights and accommodation are available at off-season prices.

But November is not the best month for everyone.

If you want a traditional beach-and-pool holiday with reliable sunshine every day, choose an earlier month – or consider the Canary Islands.

Families who depend on hotel entertainment, waterparks and a busy resort atmosphere may also find November too quiet, particularly in Protaras and Ayia Napa.

And if nightlife is central to the holiday, November bears little resemblance to peak summer in the island’s seasonal resorts.

The simplest way to decide is to ask what you want Cyprus for.

For beaches and nightlife, November is late.

For walking, history, food, wildlife, cities and seeing Cyprus at a slower pace, it may be one of the most underrated months of the year.

Cyprus in November: frequently asked questions

Is Cyprus hot in November?

Usually warm rather than hot. Average daytime temperatures are around 22°C, although warmer spells can push temperatures higher. Evenings and nights are considerably cooler.

Can you swim in Cyprus in November?

Yes. The Mediterranean retains its heat into autumn and open-sea temperatures remain above 22°C into November. Whether swimming feels comfortable will depend on the air temperature, wind and your tolerance for cooler water.

Can you sunbathe in Cyprus in November?

Yes, on warm and sunny days, particularly around midday. But November does not offer guaranteed sunbathing weather and cloudy, windy or rainy days are possible.

Does it rain in Cyprus in November?

Yes. November is noticeably wetter than September and October. Rain often comes in showers or thunderstorms rather than continuous rain, although longer unsettled periods are possible.

Are there flamingos in Cyprus in November?

They can begin arriving at Cyprus’s salt lakes during the autumn and early winter, depending on rainfall and water conditions. Larnaca Salt Lake and Akrotiri Salt Lake are the best-known places to look for them. Larger numbers are generally associated with the winter months.

What is the warmest part of Cyprus in November?

The coastal areas are generally the safest choice for mild temperatures. Differences between Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca and the southeast are relatively small, while Nicosia has cooler nights and the Troodos Mountains are substantially colder.

Is Paphos good in November?

Yes. Paphos is one of the better choices for an off-season Cyprus holiday because it remains active throughout the year. Its archaeological sites are also considerably more comfortable to explore in November than during midsummer.

Is Ayia Napa open in November?

Yes, but it is much quieter than during summer. Some restaurants, bars, hotels and tourist businesses close for the winter season. Nearby Protaras is particularly seasonal and can become very quiet by November.

What clothes should I wear in Cyprus in November?

Bring layers. Light clothing may be enough during sunny afternoons, but long trousers, a jumper and light jacket are useful in the evening. Bring warmer clothing if you plan to visit the mountains.

Is Cyprus worth visiting in November?

Yes, particularly for sightseeing, hiking, food, culture, birdwatching and exploring the island without summer crowds. It is less suitable for travellers whose main priority is guaranteed beach weather.