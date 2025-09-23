Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis on Monday said that the welfare of seafarers is at the top of the ministry’s priorities.

She explained that during the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a declaration on seafarers’ training and the promotion and strengthening of women’s inclusion in the maritime industry is expected to be adopted.

Hadjimanolis’ comments were delivered during a welcoming speech at the the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) Worldwide Inspectors Seminar, taking place in Limassol.

She said that more than 150 inspectors, working in over 100 ports around the world, are taking part in the seminar to implement collective agreements and defend seafarers’ rights.

In her speech, the Deputy Minister said that hosting this meeting for Cyprus, “a maritime state with a long tradition at sea, is not only an honour but also a strong reminder of the central role seafarers play in our daily lives”.

Eurobank Holdings on Monday announced the acquisition of 2,712,383 of its own shares between September 15 and September 19 at an average acquisition price of €3.24 per share, for a total cost of €8.78 million.

This latest buyback follows a previous acquisition of 2,482,339 of the bank’s own shares between September 8 and September 12, at an average price of €3.21 per share, for a total cost of €7.96 million.

After these transactions, Eurobank Holdings now owns a total of 44.72 million shares, corresponding to 1.22 per cent of its share capital.

In related news, Eurobank also announced a three-day tour of Western Greece and Epirus, running from September 22 to September 24, as part of its long-term strategy to support regional growth and build closer ties with local communities.

The bank said that the initiative aims to highlight the potential of the regions and offer targeted financing solutions to sectors with high added value, including trade, construction and real estate, tourism and hospitality, industry, technology, services, and the rapidly expanding logistics sector.

Freedom24, the European subsidiary of global financial services group Freedom Holding Corp., on Monday announced that it recently opened its second flagship office in Limassol.

The new building, Freedom Tower II, located at 26 Christaki Kranou Street, was officially inaugurated on Friday, September 19, 2025, during a ceremony attended by local officials, business leaders, and other guests.

“This expansion marks an important step in the company’s European growth and further strengthens its role as a leading fintech provider,” the company said in a statement.

“The launch of Freedom Tower II highlights Freedom24’s dynamic growth across Europe, where the investment platform now serves more than 500,000 customers,” it added.

Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis has outlined a wide-ranging plan to modernise the city centre and coastal front, setting out proposals to Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou for projects aimed at reshaping public space and boosting university, cultural and green development.

According to Philenews the package includes the regeneration of Aktaia Odos, the relocation of Karnagio, and the use of key state-owned plots such as the Old Hospital, the Central Police Station and the old Post Office.

Armeftis said the municipality’s goal is to create a more accessible, sustainable urban environment that unites the port with the city centre and strengthens public-private cooperation.

On Aktaia Odos, he explained that progress depends on moving Karnagio, which still plays an important role in ship repair and maintenance as demand rises across Cyprus’ five marinas.

The government will continue to back the Larnaca local district organisation (EOA) as it seeks to become a modern and efficient body serving residents’ needs, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Sunday evening.

Speaking in Zouhouri Square at an event marking the organisation’s first year of operation, Ioannou said the local government reform that came into force last year had been “imperative,” with broad agreement across political parties, the state, local authorities and society.

He stressed that the five district organisations face a major challenge as they take on key responsibilities affecting daily life, including water supply, sanitation, development licensing and, from next year, waste management.

He welcomed the progress made in Larnaca over the past 13 months, noting that the vision of the president, the director general and the board was visible in the district’s development and investments in infrastructure.

The Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company and Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited on Monday announced changes to the composition of their board committees.

Firstly, the new composition of the risk committee will include Monique Hemerijck as chair, with Stuart Birrell, Christian Hansmeyer, and Andreas Kritiotis as members.

The audit committee will be chaired by Irene Psalti, with Adrian John Lewis, Lyn Grobler, Monique Hemerijck, and Georgios Syrichas as members.

Moreover, the nominations and corporate governance committee will be chaired by Takis Arapoglou, with Lyn Grobler, Christian Hansmeyer, and Georgios Syrichas as members.

The Bank employees’ union Etyk Welfare Fund (TEtyk) is moving ahead with the construction of four apartment buildings in the Platy area of Aglandjia in Nicosia, offering members priority access at preferential prices until Sunday, November 30.

According to a union circular, the development covers a plot already owned by Etyk and will consist of 40 one- and two-bedroom apartments designed to meet different housing needs.

The properties will be sold with the dual aim of supporting members and strengthening the fund’s reserves to continue providing assistance to employees and their families.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras has said that projects worth around €30 million are either under way or set to begin soon in the fast-growing municipal districts of Livadia and Oroklini.

Speaking to Philenews, Vyras explained that the municipality is prioritising projects that are already mature while preparing new ones to secure “a substantial development intervention” in Livadia and Oroklini, which he described as the city’s “most dynamic districts”.

Although key infrastructure schemes remain stagnant, he said, several projects are moving forward to improve the areas’ image.

Oroklini, home to residents from 33 nationalities, is pressing ahead with the regeneration of its historic core, a €3.5m project co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

Cyprus’ shipping community is mourning the death of Doros Ieropoulos, former president of the Cyprus Shipping Association (CSA) and board member of the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA), who passed away on September 20 at the age of 89.

Ieropoulos led the CSA from 1982 to 1983, a period when the association strengthened its institutional role and the profession of shipping agents gained wider recognition.

He represented the DSR liner service, which for decades transported hundreds of thousands of containers annually through Larnaca, making the port a key hub in the Eastern Mediterranean during the transformative era of containerisation.

His contribution was seen as fundamental to both the association’s course and the development of Cyprus’ shipping and port industry.

Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday repurchased 5,000 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), according to a company announcement.

The transaction took place during the company’s meeting on September 19, 2025.

The shares were acquired at a price of 1.685 euro cents each.

The purchases were executed in four separate transactions on the same date.

Demetra Holdings Plc bought 2,013 shares at 1.685 euro cents, 263 shares at 1.685 euro cents, 1,638 shares at 1.685 euro cents, and 1,086 shares at 1.685 euro cents.