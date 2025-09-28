Here are the top business stories in Cyprus from the week starting September 22:

The government will continue to back the Larnaca local district organisation (EOA) as it seeks to become a modern and efficient body serving residents’ needs, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Sunday evening.

Speaking in Zouhouri Square at an event marking the organisation’s first year of operation, Ioannou said the local government reform that came into force last year had been “imperative,” with broad agreement across political parties, the state, local authorities and society.

He stressed that the five district organisations face a major challenge as they take on key responsibilities affecting daily life, including water supply, sanitation, development licensing and, from next year, waste management.

The Bank employees’ union Etyk Welfare Fund (TEtyk) is moving ahead with the construction of four apartment buildings in the Platy area of Aglandjia in Nicosia, offering members priority access at preferential prices until Sunday, November 30.

According to a union circular, the development covers a plot already owned by Etyk and will consist of 40 one- and two-bedroom apartments designed to meet different housing needs.

The properties will be sold with the dual aim of supporting members and strengthening the fund’s reserves to continue providing assistance to employees and their families.

Each member will be entitled to purchase one apartment at a special price, ensuring what the organisation described as “a substantial benefit compared with current market values.”

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras has said that projects worth around €30 million are either under way or set to begin soon in the fast-growing municipal districts of Livadia and Oroklini.

Speaking to Philenews, Vyras explained that the municipality is prioritising projects that are already mature while preparing new ones to secure “a substantial development intervention” in Livadia and Oroklini, which he described as the city’s “most dynamic districts”.

Although key infrastructure schemes remain stagnant, he said, several projects are moving forward to improve the areas’ image.

Oroklini, home to residents from 33 nationalities, is pressing ahead with the regeneration of its historic core, a €3.5m project co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

Tenders will be announced in the coming days, Oroklini deputy mayor Neophytos Fakontis said, with work expected to begin in 2026. The restoration will cover several streets in the traditional centre, already known for its taverns, galleries and tourist accommodation.

Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis has outlined a wide-ranging plan to modernise the city centre and coastal front, setting out proposals to Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou for projects aimed at reshaping public space and boosting university, cultural and green development.

According to Philenews the package includes the regeneration of Aktaia Odos, the relocation of Karnagio, and the use of key state-owned plots such as the Old Hospital, the Central Police Station and the old Post Office.

Armeftis said the municipality’s goal is to create a more accessible, sustainable urban environment that unites the port with the city centre and strengthens public-private cooperation.

On Aktaia Odos, he explained that progress depends on moving Karnagio, which still plays an important role in ship repair and maintenance as demand rises across Cyprus’ five marinas.

At the same time, the municipality is pressing for an architectural competition to design the new coastal front.

Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis on Monday said that the welfare of seafarers is at the top of the ministry’s priorities.

She explained that during the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a declaration on seafarers’ training and the promotion and strengthening of women’s inclusion in the maritime industry is expected to be adopted.

Hadjimanolis’ comments were delivered during a welcoming speech at the the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) Worldwide Inspectors Seminar, taking place in Limassol.

She said that more than 150 inspectors, working in over 100 ports around the world, are taking part in the seminar to implement collective agreements and defend seafarers’ rights.

In her speech, the Deputy Minister said that hosting this meeting for Cyprus, “a maritime state with a long tradition at sea, is not only an honour but also a strong reminder of the central role seafarers play in our daily lives”.

Freedom24, the European subsidiary of global financial services group Freedom Holding Corp., on Monday announced that it recently opened its second flagship office in Limassol.

The new building, Freedom Tower II, located at 26 Christaki Kranou Street, was officially inaugurated on Friday, September 19, 2025, during a ceremony attended by local officials, business leaders, and other guests.

“This expansion marks an important step in the company’s European growth and further strengthens its role as a leading fintech provider,” the company said in a statement.

“The launch of Freedom Tower II highlights Freedom24’s dynamic growth across Europe, where the investment platform now serves more than 500,000 customers,” it added.

What is more, the company explained that “Limassol has long been the centre of the company’s European operations and home to its headquarters, which currently employs over 500 professionals supporting Freedom24’s mission to deliver innovative financial and technology-driven solutions”.

Civil servants who declare they are working from home but are found in coffeeshops or other locations will face disciplinary action under a bill extending remote work in the public sector, parliament’s finance committee heard on Tuesday.

A representative of the department of public administration and personnel explained that staff will only be allowed to telework from their residence and must declare their workplace in writing.

At the same time, the committee turned its attention to cybersecurity, with the Deputy Ministry of Research and Innovation stressing that there can be no absolute guarantee of safety.

Nevertheless, it said protection levels will be broadly similar to those in offices, since all required software will be installed on employees’ computers.

In addition, the labour inspection department noted that it had agreed with the department of public administration and personnel on minimum criteria for teleworking spaces to ensure safety and avoid accidents.

Cyprus-based owners are accelerating investments in dual-fuel and energy-efficient ships, backed by government incentives, as global fleet control remains concentrated among a handful of players led by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), according to new data from VesselsValue.

To begin with, Limassol-headquartered Lemissoler Navigation has ordered up to eight methanol dual-fuel Ultramax bulkers, marking a first for that ship size in China’s yards.

Building on this, Columbia Group expects such vessels to dominate. “By the end of 2025, dual-fuel ships will account for about half of global new-build orders, with LNG propulsion powering nearly 70 per cent of those vessels,” the company said.

Technical director Duncan McLennan added that “It is not just about building ships, but about ensuring they are run safely, efficiently, and in full compliance.”

Moreover, other Cypriot-linked firms are reshaping fleets. Safe Bulkers has 18 newbuildings on order, including two methanol dual-fuel units delivering in 2026–2027.

Eurobank Holdings this week announced that its subsidiary, Eurobank, has successfully completed an additional bond issuance following strong interest from institutional investors.

The bank said the move concerns its high-priority fixed-rate bond of €500 million maturing in 2028.

The bonds, which bear the international securities identification number XS3110850347, were first issued on July 7, 2025.

Eurobank explained that it reached an agreement with Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to issue an additional €200 million through a private placement, creating new bonds that will be consolidated with the existing ones.

“The new bonds will be integrated and form a single series with the existing bonds, according to the terms of the original issuance,” the bank said.

The Consumer Protection Service on Tuesday announced that it has imposed substantial administrative fines on the Bank of Cyprus and Eurobank (Cyprus) for including unfair terms in their mortgage loan agreements.

The regulator said that the Bank of Cyprus will pay €800,000 while Eurobank, formerly known as Hellenic Bank, will pay €600,000.

In its announcement, the Consumer Protection Service explained that its review considered the evidence, the banks’ positions, and their willingness to comply with the law.

It concluded that several clauses in the Bank of Cyprus’ standard mortgage contracts, including those on interest rate changes, set-off rights, notices to consumers, and property revaluation, were unfair.

“These terms were included in contracts from June 2021 and applied to a large number of mortgages, particularly affecting clients aged 20 to 45,” the service said.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Eurobank (Cyprus) on Tuesday announced the launch of the first InvestEU Guarantee transaction in Cyprus, unlocking €62.5 million in new financing for small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups.

The agreement, signed by the EIF and Eurobank, will provide a portfolio guarantee designed to mobilise loans for Cypriot businesses, particularly supporting start-ups traditionally excluded from bank credit.

“This first EIF InvestEU agreement in Cyprus opens new doors for entrepreneurs,” said Kyriakos Kakouris, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

“Europe is here to make financing simpler, fairer and more inclusive. SMEs and start-ups across Cyprus will now be better equipped to invest, expand and create jobs, strengthening the local economy and Europe’s competitiveness,” he added.

European fintech company payabl. this week announced that it has expanded into the Lithuanian market, formalising its presence in Vilnius and establishing the city as its hub for the Baltics and Scandinavia.

The company, which already operates in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany and Cyprus, said the new office will help strengthen its position in the fast-growing markets of the region, particularly in technology, e-commerce and mobility.

The move formalises payabl.’s presence in Vilnius, where it has been building a growing team for several years.

As part of the expansion, Esfira Zaka, Chief Marketing Officer of payabl., has been appointed General Manager of the Lithuanian entity, taking charge of its growth and operations across the region.

Eurozone employees are reluctant to give up a significant share of their wages for the option to work from home, despite reporting high levels of satisfaction with hybrid arrangements, a European Central Bank (ECB) survey has shown.

According to the paper, prepared by António Dias da Silva and Marco Weissler, 70 per cent of workers said they would not accept a pay cut if their employer banned remote work.

However, 13 per cent would accept a reduction of between 1 and 5 per cent, while 8 per cent would take a cut of between 6 and 10 per cent.

On average, employees said they would forgo 2.6 per cent of their wages to work from home two or three days a week.

Two loan agreements with a total value of €81 million will be signed on Thursday between the Finance Ministry and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

According to an official statement from the Finance Ministry, the first agreement concerns the second tranche of the “Thalia 2021–2027” programme, worth €50 million.

The second agreement relates to an increase in a pre-existing loan granted to the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) from €26 million to €31 million.

In its statement, the Finance Ministry said that the first agreement represents the second tranche of €50 million from a total loan of €369 million.

Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides concluded a four-day visit to India on September 19, following a series of meetings with business, political and academic leaders aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and exploring new opportunities for Cyprus in innovation, trade and investment.

According to an announcement released on Wednesday, Skourides participated in a ICC Global Business Summit 2025 panel discussion, titled Technology Dialogue Accelerating Global Impact Through Innovation, Collaboration, and Sustainable Progress.

He also delivered the opening keynote at WTC Mumbai under the theme Bridging Continents: Cyprus’s Rapidly Growing Research and Innovation Ecosystem.

During the visit, Skourides met with senior executives from India’s largest gaming company Nazara Technologies, including Nitish Mittersain, to discuss collaboration opportunities with Cypriot companies to strengthen the gaming industry in Cyprus.

Greek-retail group Jumbo this week reported a net profit of €117.18 million for the first half of 2025 and confirmed plans to open two new hyperstores in Cyprus over the next five years.

The company said the results “confirm the resilience and flexibility of the company’s business model”.

Despite a challenging international environment marked by supply chain delays, rising transport costs, inflationary pressures and tariff disputes, Jumbo said it continues to offer consumers “high-quality products at attractive prices while also delivering dividends to its shareholder partners”.

The group reported an approximately 8 per cent increase in sales for the period January to August 2025 compared with the same period last year.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Thursday issued a statement reaffirming that the country’s regulatory framework for the investment and capital markets sector is fully aligned with European Union law.

“This does not merely constitute a regulatory obligation, but a strategic choice aimed at ensuring transparency, mitigating risks, and reinforcing the effective functioning of the market,” the commission said.

“Since Cyprus’ accession to the EU in 2004, all relevant legislation and regulatory provisions are bound to the EU acquis, with CySEC committed to maintaining a supervisory framework that is reliable, transparent, and functionally comparable to that of all other EU member states,” it added.

Moreover, the commission said procedures for assessing, licensing and supervising obliged entities are carried out in accordance with EU directives and regulations, without exceptions or derogations.

Limassol port operator DP World marked World Maritime Day on Thursday by lighting up the Limassol Cruise Terminal building in blue.

World Maritime Day is an annual observance established by the International Maritime Organisation to recognise the vital role of shipping in the global economy.

It also aims to promote safe, secure and environmentally responsible shipping practices.

Cyprus’ state-owned asset management company Kedipes posted mixed results in the first half of 2025, with stronger restructuring activity offset by weaker inflows, while continuing to repay state aid and expand social support schemes.

Chairman Lambros Papadopoulos said total debt restructuring and recoveries rose 13 per cent year-on-year to €321 million, but cash inflows dropped 23 per cent to €162 million.

He noted that inflows picked up in the second quarter and are expected to accelerate further in the second half.

With Thursday’s additional cash repayment of €50m for the third quarter, alongside indirect repayments mainly through the mortgage-to-rent and Estia schemes, cumulative state aid repayment has reached €1.66 billion.

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, warned that the ocean is under threat, stressing that its decline is driven by human activities but can still be reversed.

“The ocean sustains life on Earth as we know it. It allows us to breathe and regulate our climate. The ocean brings food to our table, connects people across continents and provides global blue ways for the ships which transport 80 per cent of world trade,” he said in a message.

“But our ocean is under threat. Plastic pollution, rising temperatures, acidification, overfishing. Our oceans are struggling to keep up with human pressure,” he added.

Two financing agreements totalling €55 million were signed on Thursday by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, EIB vice president Kyriacos Kakouris and CING chief executive Leonidas Phylactou.

At the signing, which took place at the Finance Ministry in Nicosia, Keravnos underlined the importance of the relationship developed between the EIB and the Republic of Cyprus.

He described it as “a relationship based on common principles, values, and mutual trust“.

“Through the long-standing support of the European Investment Bank, Cyprus has been able to implement projects of substantive importance which boost growth, improve citizens’ quality of life and lay the foundations for a more resilient and sustainable future,” Keravnos said.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week hosted an event titled “The Geostrategic Position of Cyprus in the Modern World”, featuring strategic analyst, mathematician and author Nikos Lygeros as the keynote speaker.

“The event drew significant interest from Keve members, representatives of the business community, state officials and academics, confirming the strong interest in the issues presented,” the announcement stated.

During his presentation, Lygeros analysed the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) project and highlighted its importance for Cyprus’ energy security, as well as the opportunities it creates for business development and integration with the European energy market.

He also discussed the India–Saudi Arabia–Israel–Cyprus–Greece–Italy corridor as a new geopolitical and commercial reality that strengthens Cyprus’ position as a strategic hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cyprus has issued more than 500 digital nomad visas since the scheme was launched on October 15, 2021, as part of efforts to position the island as a hub for remote workers and strengthen its technology-driven business ecosystem.

According to the Deputy Ministry of Migration, 518 permits had been granted by the end of June 2025, together with 389 for family members.

The programme experienced its busiest year in 2023, when 371 new applications were filed, before interest slowed in 2024 and the first half of 2025.

Renewals remain strong, with 306 digital nomads opting to extend their stay, while the approval rate continues to exceed 92 per cent.

Russian nationals account for the majority of applicants, followed by citizens of Israel, the United Kingdom, Belarus and Ukraine.

Paphos marked World Tourism Day by highlighting its drive towards sustainable and digital transformation in the sector.

The Paphos Regional Tourism Board (Etap) pointed to efforts to make travel to the district more accessible, interactive and environmentally conscious.

In a statement, the district’s local tourism authority said that this year’s theme reflects tourism’s power not only to boost economic growth but also to transform societies, protect the environment and create fair opportunities for all.

Etap said sustainability has long been a guiding principle for the region, with measures to safeguard beaches, seas, forests and biodiversity for future generations.

It added that Paphos aims to further diversify its year-round tourism offering, developing wellness, gastronomy, archaeology, cultural heritage, religious heritage, sports and ecotourism.

Foreign demand for property in Paphos continues to dominate Cyprus’ real estate market, with 5,477 applications submitted by third-country nationals to acquire property in the district over the past five years, according to figures presented to parliament.

Limassol followed with 4,316 applications, while Larnaca saw 3,479. Nicosia and Famagusta recorded significantly fewer applications, with 886 and 816 respectively.

By July 7 this year, 53,100 property transfers to third-country nationals had been completed across Cyprus, most of them again in Paphos (20,800) and Limassol (17,100).

Larnaca accounted for 9,200 sales, Famagusta 3,500 and Nicosia 2,600.

The Cyprus Borrowers Association (Syprodat) this week described as a “significant turning point” the decision by the Consumer Protection Service to impose fines on the Bank of Cyprus and Eurobank regarding unfair clauses in their mortgage loan agreements.

The fine imposed on the Bank of Cyprus amounts to €800,000, while Eurobank, formerly known as Hellenic Bank, will pay €600,000.

The decision followed an extensive investigation by the service, which identified 22,132 contracts containing terms considered unfair and disproportionate to the detriment of consumers.

“This decision marks a particularly important turning point in the country’s banking and consumer policy, strengthening citizens’ right to fair, balanced and transparent contracts,” Syprodat said.

The Consumer Protection Service (CPS) on Friday officially named EFI Strakottou Travel & Tours Limited as the travel agency under investigation after a week of speculation and mounting consumer complaints.

The service, which is the competent authority for enforcing the Law on Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements of 2017, said the company is deemed insolvent and may be unable to meet its contractual obligations.

It explained that an organiser is considered insolvent if, for any reason, they are unable to carry out all or part of the travel services they committed to under a package travel contract with a traveller.

The CPS urged all affected travellers who entered into package travel agreements with the agency and either did not receive, or are not expected to receive, the services they paid for, to submit a request to the Association of Cyprus Travel & Tourism Agents (ACTTA) by October 24, 2025.

Global shipping, which carries around 80 per cent of world merchandise trade, is stagnating as the sector struggles with geopolitical instability, new tariffs and shifting sea lanes, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

According to a report by UNCTAD, the UN’s trade and development agency, “not since the closure of the Suez Canal in 1967 have we seen such sustained disruption to the arteries of global trade,” secretary-general Rebecca Greenspan said.

She noted that ships once crossing the Red Sea in days now take weeks to sail around the Cape of Good Hope, while freight rates, once stable, are fluctuating sharply.

Amid these disruptions, UNCTAD projects growth in global seaborne trade will slow to 0.5 per cent in 2025, after expanding by 2.2 per cent in 2024.

Container trade is expected to fare slightly better at 1.4 per cent. Over the medium term, between 2026 and 2030, growth is seen averaging 2 per cent annually, with container trade at 2.3 per cent.

The slowdown comes as technological, environmental and geoeconomic transitions converge.